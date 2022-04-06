OSAWATOMIE — The Osawatomie Trojan baseball team is eager to compete on the diamond this spring.
The Trojans are working to play solid fundamental defense and make other teams beat them to earn a win, first-year coach Garrett Peterson said.
Osawatomie is putting in the effort in practice, Peterson said.
“I feel we have been getting better every practice,” he said. “It has been a lot of fun working with the kids.
“Our goal is to get better every day and to make the most out of every opportunity,” Peterson said. “We need to cut down our errors and communicate on the field. We have put a lot of focus into ‘cherishing the baseball,’ and doing the little things needed to win.”
The Trojans return senior Matthew Fanning, junior Kaiden Gravatt, sophomore Cooper Perterson, sophomore Aidan Gould and senior Brooks Madden.
Fanning, Gravatt and Peterson were second-team All-Pioneer League. Gould and Madden were second-team Tri-County Spotlight.
Fanning pitches and plays third base. Gravatt plays catcher, shortstop, third base and pitcher. Peterson plays first base and pitches.
Gould plays right field, catches and pitches. Madden plays centerfield.
Senior Jonathan Herbert, who led the club in hitting, is also back on the diamond. Quinton Chilson, a senior, pitches for the Trojans.
Freshmen ready to make an impact at the varsity level are Caden O’Brien, Parker Slayman, Walker Beets, Troy Mosley and Joseph Mitzner.
O’Brien plays second and short. Slayman plays second and third. Beets catches, plays first and pitches.
Mosley plays third base and outfield. Mitzner plays shortstop and outfield.
Twenty players are out for the Osawatomie baseball program.
“Our goal is to be in contention for the Pioneer League title,” coach Peterson said. “To be successful this season we need to continue to see improvement every week and to start building the program to be contenders every year.
“Our keys to success are throwing strikes, making the routine play, being smart on the bases and having timely hitting,” he said.
