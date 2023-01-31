Osawatomie guard Tucker Fennel dribbles the basketball past two Central Heights defenders on his drive to the lane on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The Trojans fought back from an early deficit to tie the game before falling to the Vikings.
Jasper Sallee, Osawatomie, fires up a step-back jump shot against Central Heights.
Osawatomie forward Walker Beets collides with two Central Height defenders during a Pioneer League game on Tuesday, Jan. 24.
Osawatomie post player Japin Scales leaps to win the tip-ball to start a home game against Central Heights.
Osawatomie defender Cooper Peterson battles for a rebound against Central Heights.
The Osawatomie Dazzlers perform at halftime of the boys basketball game against Central Heights on Tuesday, Jan. 24.
Osawatomie guard Colton Dela Cruz drives to the basket for a layup against Central Heights.
Osawatomie students dress up Hawaiian style for a home game against rival Central Heights on Tuesday, Jan. 24.
OSAWATOMIE — The Central Heights Vikings opened the Pioneer League contest against the rival Osawatomie Trojans with a commanding 11-2 run.
Osawatomie would battle back to tie the game early in the second quarter, but the Central Heights Vikings always seemed to have an answer, sinking seven 3-pointers in a 20-point, 56-36, victory against the Trojans on Tuesday, Jan. 24.
Walker Beets went up strong for an inside basket to make it a seven-point game, 11-4.
Jasper Sallee grabbed a defensive rebound and got the ball out quickly to Tucker Fennel in transition. Fennel drove to the basket for a layup. Sallee sank a 3-pointer to make it a three-point game, 14-11.
After being down nine points in the first quarter, Osawatomie made it a two-point game on an inside basket by Beets. Cooper Peterson pulled down a big defensive rebound. The Trojans took advantage of the possession, scoring on a layup by Scales to tie the game 17-17 with 6:03 left in the second quarter.
Central Heights went on a 14-2 run to end the second quarter.
Osawatomie had a slow start in the second half, scoring just two points in the third quarter.
Peterson forced a turnover with 2:45 left in the third quarter. Jaxson Stevenson rejected a shot with less than two minutes on the clock.
It was a 17-point game, 39-22, heading to the fourth quarter. Osawatomie had its best offensive quarter of the night, posting 14 points in the final eight minutes. It was not enough as Central Heights countered with 17 points in the frame.
Beets led the Trojans with 11 points. Sallee and Scales each had six points.
Kail Calderwood, Paul Anderson, Colton Dela Cruz, Fennel and Peterson also scored.
Stevenson blocked a shot and got the ball out to Cruz who went coast to coast for the layup in the final seconds of the fourth quarter.
