OSAWATOMIE — The Central Heights Vikings opened the Pioneer League contest against the rival Osawatomie Trojans with a commanding 11-2 run.

Osawatomie would battle back to tie the game early in the second quarter, but the Central Heights Vikings always seemed to have an answer, sinking seven 3-pointers in a 20-point, 56-36, victory against the Trojans on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

