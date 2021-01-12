OSAWATOMIE — Too many turnovers and a hot shooting Iola team added up to a tough loss for Osawatomie.
The Osawatomie Trojans stayed with the Iola Mustangs through the first eight minutes, trailing by just two points, 14-12, at the end of the first quarter.
Iola took control after that in a 25-point, 65-40, loss for the Trojans at home Friday, Jan. 8.
Osawatomie was outscored 24-12 in the second quarter. The Trojans held their own in the third quarter with the Mustangs holding an 11-9 edge.
Iola closed out the win with a 16-5 run.
Osawatomie had trouble getting into a rhythm, turning the ball over too many times, especially with unforced errors.
Guard Tyler Manning was one of the bright spot for Trojans’ on a tough night, sinking a 3-pointer first points of the game. Manning finished with a team-high 14 points.
Kaeden Carve drove hard to the basket, posting eight points.
Romeo Smith posted six points. Chris Pursley added four points.
Matthew Fanning, Kaden Fields and Gavin Ramsey also scored.
