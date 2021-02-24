BURLINGTON — The Osawatomie boys basketball team took a tough loss on the road.
The Trojans fell to the Burlington Wildcats by a final of 70-43 on Friday, Feb. 19.
It was a one-point game at the end of the first quarter with Osawatomie trailing 11-10. Burlington took control of the game with a 25-15 run in the second quarter.
Osawatomie was outscored 14-11 in the third quarter. Burlington ended the game on a 20-7 run in the fourth quarter.
Romeo Smith led Osawatomie with 17 points. Chris Pursley had 12 points.
Tyler Manning, Peyton Wendt, Gavin Ramsey and Kaeden Carver also scored.
