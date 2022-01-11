IOLA — The Osawatomie boys basketball team did not do a good enough job taking care of the basketball at Iola.
The result for the Trojans was a 63-36 loss against the Mustangs on Friday, Jan. 7.
Osawatomie had too many turnovers and unforced errors in the loss.
Iola came out running the floor, going on a 26-7 run in the first quarter. Osawatomie battled but had an uphill climb the rest of the way.
Osawatomie scored 11 points in the second quarter, equaling the output from Iola.
The Trojans had a tough start to the second half as well. Iola went on a 20-8 run in the third quarter.
Again, the Osawatomie boys kept playing with heart and outscored Iola in the final frame, 10-7.
Layton Hodgson led the Trojans with 10 points. He made four field goals with one 3-pointer and added one free throw.
Cooper Peterson finished with six points. Joseph Mitzner and Quinton Chilson each had five points.
Tucker Fennel, Japin Scales and Matthew Fanning also scored.
Osawatomie made 13 field goals, including four 3-pointers. The Trojans sank six of 16 from the free-throw line.
