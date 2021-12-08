OSAWATOMIE — The Osawatomie Trojan basketball team is a young one this season, led by three seniors.
Osawatomie returns senior letter-winners Layton Hodgson, Matthew Fanning and Kaden Fields.
Hodgson will run the offense at guard.
Fanning, a forward, is a post player who can rebound and shoot.
Fields, a center, is a tough defender in the lane and will battle for rebounds.
Thirty boys came out for the Osawatomie Trojan basketball program this season.
Coach Chris Pitts is in his seventh year as head coach and 16th season with the program.
“We are just getting started, but the kids are working hard,” Pitts said. “We have a lot of new young players in the program. That is great to see, but these first two weeks we are going to have to slow down and really hit the basic fundamentals of the game.
“Layton and Matthew are great at leading by example for the younger players,” Pitts said.
Osawatomie, 9-12 a year ago, will need to play hard every time they step onto the court, Pitts said.
“Our key to success is playing defense,” he said. “I tell the kids to take it one possession at a time. If we can go out there and work on defense the rest will take care of itself.”
Wins are great, but making steady improvement is the key, Pitts said. The Osawatomie Trojans want to be playing their best basketball when postseason comes around.
“Our main goal is to get better each day and enjoy playing the game of basketball,” Pitts said.
Wellsville and Burlington are the teams to beat in the Pioneer League this season, Pitts said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.