OSAWATOMIE – There is a never-quit fire that burns on the Trojan boys basketball team.
Despite being down 13 points at the half, 34-21, Osawatomie rallied against Burlington at home Tuesday, Jan. 13, before falling to the Wildcats by a final of 56-44.
The Osawatomie Trojans had good starts in each half, but the Burlington Wildcats owned the second and fourth quarters. The Trojans trailed 11-10 at the end of the first quarter. The Wildcats closed the half with a 23-11 run in the second quarter. Osawatomie opened the second half with a 16-9 run. Burlington ended the game outscoring Osawatomie 13-7 in the fourth quarter.
Center Kaden Fields made an inside shot for the first basket of the game. Romeo Smith broke a tie with a basket at 4-2.
Tyler Manning gave the Trojans a one-point lead, 7-6, sinking a 3-pointer with 2:05 left in the first quarter.
Trailing 9-7 in the final minute, Chris Pursley hit a 3-pointer to put Osawatomie back on top. Burlington answered with a basket for an 11-10 edge in the frame.
Osawatomie was down four-points, 18-14, when Peyton Wendt sank a 3-pointer with 4:38 left in the first half. Burlington answered with a 3-pointer. The Trojans missed a 3-point shot. Burlington sank another 3-pointer, making it a nine-point game, 26-17. Osawatomie trailed by 13 at the half.
Pursley sank a 3-pointer to start the third quarter, closing the deficit to 10 points, 34-24.
Kaeden Carver made an inside basket, drew the foul and sank the free throw for a score of 39-27.
With 3:03 left in the third quarter, Pursley sank a 3-pointer to make it a seven-point game, 41-37. He sank another 3-pointer to pull Osawatomie within four points.
Burlington held Osawatomie to seven points in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Trojans 13-7 to seal the victory.
Pursley sank five 3-pointers, including four in the third quarter. He posted a team-high 15 points for the Osawatomie Trojans.
Smith made six field goals and a pair of free throws, scoring 14 points.
Manning, Wendt, Carver and Fields also scored.
