OSAWATOMIE – A five-point second quarter put the Osawatomie Trojans behind at the half against the rival Central Heights Vikings.
Osawatomie jumped out to a 20-15 lead in the first quarter. Central Heights used an 11-5 run in the second quarter to take a 26-25 lead at the intermission.
The Trojans dominated the rest of the way, regaining the lead with a 16-7 run in the third quarter. Osawatomie sealed a 60-38 victory at home Tuesday, Jan. 28, with a 19-5 run in the fourth quarter.
Osawatomie improved to 9-2 on the season with the victory.
“We struggled in the second quarter and found ourselves down one at halftime,” Osawatomie coach Chris Pitts said. “We took some bad shots in the first half and wasted some possessions.”
The Trojans dominated the second half with their defensive pressure.
Osawatomie held Central Heights to seven points in the third quarter and five points in the fourth quarter.
“We came out in the second half and got after them defensively,” Pitts said. “We only allowed 12 points in the second half. It was nice to see us pick up the intensity.”
Osawatomie center Colby Jones had another big night, posting a double-double. Jones finished with a game-high 21 points and 14 rebounds. He made eight field goals and five free throws.
Boyd Cole scored 11 points. He had three field goals and four free throws.
Thaid Timblin hit double figures with 10 points. He made four field goals and a pair of free throws.
Romeo Smith had six points. Cody Sloan, Chris Pursley, Kaeden Carver and Tae’Sean Clark also scored.
Osawatomie made 22 field goals. The Trojans sank 14 of 18 from the free-throw line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.