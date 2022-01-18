OSAWATOMIE — Burlington came out running, and the Osawatomie boys basketball team tried to keep up on the hardwood at home Tuesday, Jan. 1.
Burlington opened the game with a 27-8 run and extended the lead to 37-12 at the intermission with a 10-4 edge in the second quarter.
Osawatomie was outscored 21-7 in the third quarter and lost the game by a final of 68-24.
Japin Scales led the Osawatomie Trojans with 10 points. He made four field goals, including a pair of 3-pointers.
Joseph Mitzner made two 3-pointers and added a field goal to post seven points. Matthew Fanning sank two field goals and finished with four points.
Walker Beets and Cooper Peterson also scored.
Osawatomie sank nine field goals, including four 3-pointers. The Trojans made two of six from the free-throw line.
