RICHMOND – The Osawatomie Trojans had a slow start on the road against the Central Heights Vikings.
Osawatomie was outscored 10-9 in the first quarter Tuesday, Jan. 25. The Trojans were just getting warmed up. Osawatomie proceeded to take the lead on a 12-9 edge in the second quarter.
The Trojans only added to the lead after that, outscoring the Vikings 12-10 in the third quarter and ending the game on a 17-13 run for the 51-42 victory.
Layton Hodgson, Japin Scales, Joseph Mitzner and Matthew Fanning each topped double figures for the Trojans. Hodgson led the way with 12 points. Scales and Mitzner each had 11 points. Fanning posted 10 points.
Tucker Fennel, Cooper Peterson and Chase Homrighausen also scored for the Trojans.
Osawatomie sank 19 field goals, including three treys. The Trojans made 10 of 20 from the free-throw line.
The Osawatomie Trojans are back in action against Wellsville on Friday, Feb. 4, for winter homecoming.
Courtwarming candidates are queens: Karli Reese, Josie Worrell, Rosalyn Johnson and Grace Young, and kings: Kaden Fields, Layton Hodgson, Chase Homrighausen and Wade Smith.
