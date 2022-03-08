GIRARD — The Osawatomie boys basketball team fell to Girard in the Class 3A substate tournament.
The seventh-seeded Trojans (4-15) lost to second seed Girard (15-5) in opening round action Monday, Feb. 28, by a final of 65-33.
Girard was the eventual substate champion, defeating Humboldt (13-7) in the semifinals and Burlington (13-8) in the championship game.
Layton Hodgson, Chase Homrighausen, Paul Kuhn, Matthew Fanning and Quintin Chilson played in their final high school game for the Osawatomie Trojans.
“It was a challenging season,” Osawatomie coach Chris Pitts said. “We were young and inexperienced after losing eight seniors last year.
“I have so much respect for the entire team and especially this senior class,” Pitts said. “They could have checked out when the season wasn’t going the way we wanted. They continued to battle through adversity and played hard until the very end.”
Japin Scales, Cooper Peterson, Joseph Mitzner, Hodgson and Fanning started for Osawatomie at Girard.
Hodgson led the Trojans with 11 points. Fanning added seven points.
Mitzner had six points. Scales, Peterson and Homrighausen also scored.
Girls substate
The Osawatomie girls basketball team (4-15) lost to Eureka (19-2) in opening round action Tuesday, March 1.
Seniors playing in their final high school game for the Osawatomie Lady Trojans were Brianna Shippy, Holly Freidline, Avery Dempsey, Rosalyn Johnson, Madison Gonzales, Samantha Dawley, Shyann Weymouth and Jamey Anderson.
Prairie View
The Prairie View boys basketball team (8-12) lost to Humboldt by a final of 61-47 in the opening round Monday, Feb. 28.
The Prairie View Lady Buffalos (11-9) lost to Burlington (13-7) by a score of 58-23 on Tuesday, March 1.
