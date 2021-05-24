OSAGE CITY, Kan. — The Osawatomie Lady Trojans proved it’s not numbers that make a track and field team, but the quality of the numbers.
Osawatomie took five girls to the Class 3A regional track meet and left with the team trophy Friday, May 21. Amiah Simmons, Tiana Simmons, Madie Ballou, Avery Dempsey and Rosalyn Johnson all qualified for state.
The Lady Trojans scored 73 points, holding off runner-up Silver Lake by one point for the girls team title.
Prairie View was third in the girls team standings with 61 points.
Osawatomie and Prairie View will compete in the Class 3A state track and field meet at Cessna Stadium in Wichita on Friday, May 28.
Amiah Simmons won the 100-meter high hurdles with a time of 15.71 seconds. She also won the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.55. Simmons placed second in the 300-meter hurdles.
Tiana Simmons had a leap of 15 feet, 10.5 inches for first place in the long jump. She was third in the triple jump and third in the high jump.
Ballou was runner-up in the high jump.
The Lady Trojans placed second in the 4x100-meter relay.
Dempsey was third in the javelin.
Prairie View
The Lady Buffalos won the 4x100-meter and 4x400-meter relays.
Kelsie Konitzer, Maddison Baker, Kinley Baker and Jessica Petric ran on the 4x100-meter relay team.
Running on the relay for the Lady Buffalos were Maddison Baker, Kinley Baker, Konitzer and Petric.
Petric won the 200-meter dash with a time of 27.90.
Jane Hough cleared 8-6 for first place in the pole vault.
Kinley Baker qualified for state in four events. She ran on both of the relay teams.
She was also runner-up in the 400-meter dash. Kinley Baker was third in the 100-meter dash.
Jeremy Bloodgood placed second in the 800-meter run.
