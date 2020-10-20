OSAWATOMIE — The outcome of the Osawatomie Trojans football game against Bishop Ward was pretty much like coach Rodney Madden’s 30-year career.
Madden, who started coaching in 1989, announced his plans to retire last week. In just a few days the community got the word out for a night to celebrate his three decades of service to the football program, school and community.
Nothing would come easy on homecoming night Friday, Oct. 16. Osawatomie had to stay the course and do the work. There were plenty of ups and downs, life lessons to be learned along the way. No matter what happened, Osawatomie was going to win or lose as a family.
The Osawatomie Trojans led 18-0 in the first quarter and 26-21 at the half. Despite five turnovers, penalties and missed opportunities, Osawatomie fought back from deficits of 28-26 and 35-28 to send coach Madden into the sunset with a 38-35 victory.
The Trojans put a late fourth-quarter drive together to regain the lead, notching the team’s first win of the season.
“It was hard, we didn’t make it easy,” Osawatomie coach Madden said. “We shot ourselves in both feet. I felt like we got better. If you have not won, you have to learn how to win. You have to learn that you can overcome adversity and make good things happen. I was happy about that.
“We preach family here,” Madden said. “We like to win too. Ultimately it is about family, that is why it is more the journey than the destination. I have been blessed with great coaches, I have been blessed with great players and great people and great administration. The support over the years has been wonderful. We have a proud tradition at Osawatomie High School football. Sometimes we win and sometimes we lose, but the pride and the tradition continues.”
Players, fans, family and friends lined the walk from the steps of the school as Madden led his team onto the field, clapping for the man who has been the father of the Osawatomie Trojan football program for three decades.
“I had people here from every class from the season of 1989 all the way through,” coach Madden said. “People came back, drove and went out of their way to be here. “I feel so unworthy and so humbled,” Madden said. “I am very grateful. They really made me feel special.”
Meadow Stull and Kaeden Carver were crowned the Osawatomie homecoming queen and king during ceremonies held at halftime.
Three hours before kickoff, linebacker Toby Wilson was looking for a number to wear for his new duties at running back. He chose No. 34 much to the approval of coach Madden who talked about a player from Texas who wore it well named Earl Campbell, a Hall of Fame running back who played for the Houston Oilers.
The Trojans had three 100-yard rushers in the game. Seth Carrow led the way with 13 carries for 180 yards and two touchdowns.
Sutter Conrad ran the ball 12 times for 151 yards and two touchdowns. Wilson had 20 carries for 135 yards and a touchdown.
Wilson led the Trojans with nine tackles. Jackson Lowe made six tackles. Kaiden Gravatt, Matthew Fanning and Jake Whitaker each had five tackles. Gavin Brewer, Nolen Noel and Fields each had three tackles. Chance Mitzner made three tackles. Wade Tigner had two tackles.
Jay Filipin capped the first drive with a 10-yard touchdown run, making it 6-0.
Carrow had a 14-yard run and a 10-yard run to take the ball to the Bishop Ward 18-yard line. Conrad capped off the drive with a 10-yard touchdown run, making it 12-0.
Wilson had a 20-yard run on the next possession. Carrow had a 25-yard run for a first down at the Bishop Ward 15-yard line. Carrow scored on a 15-yard run, making it 18-0 with 9:47 left in the second quarter.
Bishop Ward answered with a 5-yard touchdown pass, narrowing the margin to 18-6.
Conrad had a 25-yard return on the kickoff, giving the Trojans the ball at their own 40-yard line. Carrow had a 23-yard run. Carrow ran for his second touchdown of the game, making it 26-6.
Bishop Ward came right back, scoring on a 44-yard touchdown pass. Bishop Ward stripped the ball away from Osawatomie and returned it 35 yards for the touchdown, making it 26-21 at the half.
Osawatomie fumbled the ball in the third quarter, and Bishop Ward capitalized with a touchdown to take a 28-26 lead with 10:33 on the clock.
Noel sparked Osawatomie with a 22-yard return on the kickoff. Conrad had a 17-yard run. Wilson converted on third down with a power run. Conrad scored on a 14-yard touchdown run, putting Osawatomie back on top, 32-28.
Filipin broke up a pass play. Mitzner played great coverage one-on-one and denied Bishop Ward on another pass play.
Osawatomie fumbled the football. Bishop Ward recovered the ball and returned it for a touchdown, making it 35-32 with 4:37 left in the third quarter.
Brewer had a sack for the Trojans on third down and long, forcing a punt.
Osawatomie had another drive end with a fumble, putting the Trojans’ defense into another tight spot. Mitzner was hurt on a tackle and came out of the game.
Osawatomie lost Carrow with an injury as well.
The Trojan defense was able to stop Bishop Ward and force a punt.
Wilson had a 6-yard run and a 14-yard run for a first down. Facing fourth down the Trojans kept the drive alive on a 14-yard run by Conrad. Conrad had a 9-yard run.
Wilson put the ball in the end zone on a 4-yard run, putting Osawatomie back on top 38-35.
Fanning had a quarterback sack with less than one minute to play. Osawatomie held Bishop Ward on fourth down and ran out the clock for the victory.
“Thanks coach Madden, thanks coach Madden, thanks coach Madden,” was chanted by the crowd as the final seconds ticked off the clock. A teary-eyed Madden waved to the crowd and blew kisses to his family.
Standing beside the man throughout his tenure with the Osawatomie Trojans football program has been his family, especially his wife, Tanya. Rodney and Tanya have four children: Zach and Alyssa Madden, Lacey and Blake Draper, Haley and Cody Shaver and Darby and Skyler Bean.
