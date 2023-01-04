Members of the Osawatomie Dazzlers fourth-place spirit squad team are Kylee Anderson, Maci Barnett, Lydia Beets, Angela Brown, Liberty Farr, Claire Hall, Bailey Madden, Berlynn Pennock, Layla Poage, Jaycie Roseberry, Riley Saunders, Tori Scales, Shyann Thomas and Mackenzie Wood. Osawatomie is coached by Angie Pennock.
TOPEKA — The Osawatomie Dazzlers placed fourth in Class 3A during the Kansas State High School Activities Association Spirit Game Day competition at Stormont Vail Events Center in Topeka.
Osawatomie competed against 19 teams in the Class 3A division at the state event on Saturday, Nov. 19. The Dazzlers were one of six teams chosen for the finals.
The Osawatomie Dazzlers competed in the finals round and placed fourth in the state.
Members of the Osawatomie Dazzlers fourth-place spirit squad team are Kylee Anderson, Maci Barnett, Lydia Beets, Angela Brown, Liberty Farr, Claire Hall, Bailey Madden, Berlynn Pennock, Layla Poage, Jaycie Roseberry, Riley Saunders, Tori Scales, Shyann Thomas and Mackenzie Wood.
Osawatomie is coached by Angie Pennock.
Claire Hall and Berlynn Pennock are team captains.
The Osawatomie Dazzlers have placed in the top four of the Spirit Game Day state competition four times.
The Dazzlers placed fourth last year. Osawatomie was runner-up in 2019 and 2018.
During the first year of the Spirit Game Day state event, the Osawatomie Dazzlers won the state championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.