TOPEKA – The Osawatomie Dazzlers placed fourth in Class 3A during the Kansas State High School Activities Association Spirit Game Day competition at the Stormont Vail Events Center in Topeka.
Osawatomie was one of 14 teams at the state event Saturday, Nov. 21, bringing home another top-four finish for the program.
The Dazzlers were one of six teams to advance to the finals. Osawatomie left with team medals for fourth place.
The Spirit Game Day state competition consists of three rounds of competition: band dance, which is a one-minute dance and cheer routine put to band music; fight song and a crowd leading cheer.
Scores are tallied from each of the three rounds, and the top six schools advance to the finals. The team has to cohesively combine all of those elements into one single routine for the finals.
A situational chant is also added in the finals, which consists of an announcer giving a live football announcement which the team has to respond with the proper defense or offense cheer to lead the crowd.
Members of the Osawatomie Dazzlers fourth-place spirits squad team are Kylee Anderson, Regan Badders, Lydia Beets, Avery Dempsey, Liberty Farr, Alyssa Haefele, Claire Hall, Kenzie Heppler, Rosalyn Johnson, Bailey Madden, Hannah Manning, McKenzie Obermeier, Berlynn Pennock, Karlie Reese, Jaycie Roseberry, Nevaeh Rosendahl, Tori Scales and Mackenzie Wood.
The Osawatomie Dazzlers are coached by Angie Pennock.
