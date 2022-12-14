Osawatomie girls battle in Linn County Tournament By Gene Morris gene.morris@miconews.com Gene Morris Sports Editor Author email Dec 14, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 221214_mr_spt_osa_girls_01 Osawatomie freshman guard Maddie Hampson battles two Pleasanton defenders for the ball during the second round of the Linn County Tournament on Thursday, Dec. 8. Show more Show less Osawatomie freshman guard Maddie Hampson battles two Pleasanton defenders for the ball during the second round of the Linn County Tournament on Thursday, Dec. 8. Osawatomie freshman forward Lexie Palmer (left) and junior post player Libby Barnett contest a shot by a Pleasanton player during the Linn County Tournament. Osawatomie senior guard Claire Hall drives to the basket for a layup against Pleasanton in the Linn County Tournament on Thursday, Dec. 8. Osawatomie junior post player Erin Upshaw goes up for an inside shot against Pleasanton during the Linn County Tournament on Thursday, Dec. 8. Lady Trojans sophomore guard Alyssa Haefele runs the offense against Pleasanton during the Linn County Tournament. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PLEASANTON – The Osawatomie girls basketball team had a tough time in the Linn County Tournament.The Lady Trojans battled in all three games in the tournament. Osawatomie lost a tough one against Jayhawk-Linn, 41-28, in the final day of the round-robin tournament Friday, Dec. 9.Osawatomie fell to rival Prairie View, 57-16, to open the tournament Tuesday, Dec. 5. The Lady Trojans lost to Pleasanton, 45-14, on Thursday, Dec. 8.Pleasanton jumped out to a 17-0 lead against Osawatomie.The Osawatomie Lady Trojans battled the rest of the way.Junior post player Erin Upshaw grabbed an offensive rebound and made an inside basket to put Osawatomie on the scoreboard, 17-2, with 43 seconds left in the first quarter.Freshman guard Macy Barnett sank a free throw for Osawatomie, making the score 19-3 in the second quarter.Upshaw sank a free throw with 1:52 left in the first half. Osawatomie trailed Pleasanton by a score of 29-4 at the intermission.Maddie Hampson, a freshman guard, had a steal and a layup to make the score 37-6 with 38 seconds left in the third quarter. Hampson drove for another layup, making it 39-8.Senior Claire Hall sank a basket with 4:02 left in the fourth quarter for a score of 40-10.Hampson sank a pair of free throws with 3:09 on the clock.Hailey Pope, a sophomore forward, sank a basket for a final of 45-14.Hampson led the Osawatomie Lady Trojans with six points.Upshaw, Barnett, Hampson and Pope also scored. Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gene Morris Sports Editor Author email Follow Gene Morris Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? 