PLEASANTON – The Osawatomie girls basketball team had a tough time in the Linn County Tournament.

The Lady Trojans battled in all three games in the tournament. Osawatomie lost a tough one against Jayhawk-Linn, 41-28, in the final day of the round-robin tournament Friday, Dec. 9.

