OSAWATOMIE – The Osawatomie Lady Trojans took their dreams of a state championship all the way to the final seconds of the state quarterfinals against Frontenac.
Frontenac broke a 69-69 tie with less than 15 seconds to play, sinking an inside basket.
Osawatomie brought the ball down the floor. Amiah Simmons did not have a good look at the top of the key with two Frontenac defenders on her. She passed the ball to Tiana Simmons who got it to Allie Lagasse on the baseline.
Lagasse got a shot off for the Trojans in the final seconds, but it would not fall in a hard-fought, 71-69 loss.
The 2020-2021 Osawatomie Lady Trojans, 20-3, were the third girls basketball team to qualify for the state tournament. The Lady Trojans went to state in 1997 and 1998, placing third in the state in 1998. Alumni from both of the state teams made a video congratulating the Lady Trojans after their 3-0 run to the substate championship, wishing them well at state.
Rosalyn Johnson sank a 3-pointer with 5:13 left in the third quarter, giving the Lady Trojans a one-point lead. The game was tied or had the lead change hands 23 times, including six times in the fourth quarter.
Frontenac made the first two baskets of the fourth quarter, breaking a 49-49 tie at the end of the third frame. Frontenac extended its lead to nine points, 58-49, on a 3-pointer with 6:41 left in regulation.
Osawatomie answered with a 3-pointer from Amiah Simmons with 6:38 to go, making it 58-52. Tiana Simmons was fouled and sank a pair of free throws to make it 58-54.
Amiah Simmons had a steal and a layup for a two-point game, 58-56. Frontenac answered with a basket. Lagasse sank a 3-pointer for a one-point game, 60-59, with 5:03 left to go.
Avery Dempsey, who was knocking down 3-pointers in warm-ups, sank a 3-pointer to give the Lady Trojans a two-point, 62-60, lead with 3:30 on the clock. Maddie Ballou sank a 3-pointer with 2:09 to go, increasing the lead to five points, 67-62.
Frontenac made a basket and a pair of free throws for a one-point game, 67-66. Frontenac tied the game with another free throw. The Raiders took the lead, 69-67, with an inside basket.
Tiana Simmons was fouled with 56.7 seconds left and sank both free throws, knotting the score once again, at 69-69.
Frontenac hit a late basket.
Osawatomie got one more shot off in the final seconds and it would not fall.
Amiah Simmons scored a game-high 31 points for Osawatomie. Tiana Simmons finished with 15 points. Lagasse had nine points. Ballou posted eight points. Rosalyn Johnson and Dempsey also scored.
Seniors playing in their final high school basketball game for the Lady Trojans were Allie Lagasse, Amiah Simmons, Maddie Ballou and Kylee Barnett.
Members of the Class 3A substate champion Osawatomie Lady Trojan basketball team are Breanna Shippy, Allie Lagasse, Avery Dempsey, Rosalyn Johnson, Tiana Simmons, Amiah Simmons, Madie Ballou, Claire Hall, Erin Upshaw and Kylee Barnett. Osawatomie is coached by Beau Gadwood, John Rayl and Sarah Jewett. Team managers are Alison DeMoss, Mallory Palmer and Hailey Pope.
It was a record run to state for the Lady Trojans. Simmons shattered the record books with 52 points in a 78-56 victory against Anderson County in the substate championship game at Wellsville on Saturday, March 6.
Osawatomie defeated Perry-Lecompton by a final of 92-56 in the semifinals Thursday, March 4, setting a school record for points in a game. Amiah Simmons scored 44 points. Tiana Simmons had 19 points. Lagasse finished with 11 points.
The Lady Trojans made 34 field goals in the game, including 10 from 3-point range. Tiana Simmons, Amiah Simmons, Dempsey, Lagasse, Johnson and Ballou all made at least one 3-pointer.
Osawatomie opened the substate tournament with an 87-42 victory against Prairie View. Amiah Simmons led the way with 33 points. Tiana Simmons had 23 points. Lagasse added 13 points.
The Osawatomie Lady Trojans averaged 85.6 points per game in the substate tournament, setting a school record for points in a substate and also a school record for points in a three-game stretch.
