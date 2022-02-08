OSAWATOMIE — Senior guard Layton Hodgson was crowned king and Grace Young was queen of the Osawatomie High School winter homecoming Friday, Feb. 4.
Hodgson and Young were crowned during halftime of the Trojan boys basketball game against the Wellsville Eagles.
Joining the king and queen for the court warming were prince Rhett Madden and princess Jessa Mitzner.
The Lady Trojans trailed for three quarters before mounting a comeback to defeat Wellsville by three points, 51-48.
Osawatomie was outscored 9-7 in the first quarter and trailed 24-19 at the intermission.
It was a four-point game, 33-29, heading into the fourth quarter.
Avery Dempsey led the Lady Trojans with 16 points.
She made five field goals, including a 3-pointer. Dempsey added five free throws.
Rosalynn Johnson had 11 points. Claire Hall hit double figures with 10 points.
Meghan Foster posted seven points. Alyssa Haefele and Madison Gonzales also scored.
Foster grabbed some big rebounds for the Lady Trojans down the stretch to preserve the victory.
Trojans
The Osawatomie boys lost to a hot Wellsville team, 90-28. Hodgson, the court king, led the Trojans with 10 of the 28 points.
Tucker Fennel had eight points. Cooper Peterson, Japin Scales, Matthew Fanning and Walker Beets also scored.
The Osawatomie boys were without guard Joseph Mitzner who was out with an injury.
