Alyssa Hafele leaps across the court while Jillian Palmer and Lydia Beets scream as the Osawatomie Lady Trojans celebrate after taking a volley from the Baldwin Lady Bulldogs at home Thursday, Sept. 8. Osawatomie fell to state-ranked Baldwin in three sets.
Alyssa Hafele leaps across the court while Jillian Palmer and Lydia Beets scream as the Osawatomie Lady Trojans celebrate after taking a volley from the Baldwin Lady Bulldogs at home Thursday, Sept. 8. Osawatomie fell to state-ranked Baldwin in three sets.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Jillian Palmer makes a nice pass for the Osawatomie Lady Trojans during a match against Baldwin on Thursday, Sept. 8. Looking on is Claire Hall.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Maddie Hampson leaps for a jump service for Osawatomie.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Alyssa Haefele dives across the court at Osawatomie High School during a volley in a match against Baldwin on Thursday, Sept. 8.
OSAWATOMIE – The Osawatomie Lady Trojans volleyball team had its work cut out for it at home Thursday, Sept. 8, facing the state-ranked Baldwin Lady Bulldogs.
The Baldwin Lady Bulldogs placed second in the Class 4A state tournament last season. Baldwin (8-0) is ranked No. 2 in Class 4A.
The Lady Trojans, a Class 3A program, lost the set three games to none.
Osawatomie played hard for every point despite the odds against them. The Lady Trojans stayed positive and took a lot from the match, coach Emily Ballou said.
“They played hard and competed,” Ballou said. “I thought it was fantastic. The senior leadership on this team is outstanding. I could not ask for a better group to lead this team.”
Seniors playing for the Lady Trojans are Lydia Beets, Jillian Palmer, Kenzie Minden, Cassie Cornelison, Claire Hall, Joleigh Osborn and Jaycie Roseberry.
Osawatomie fell by scores of 10-25, 10-25 and 11-25.
“We were right there with them on every point,” Ballou said. “They were able to finish on volleys and we didn’t.”
It was not for a lack of effort, Ballou said. Baldwin is ranked No. 2 for a reason. One of those reasons is junior middle hitter Fisayo Afonja, who simply dominated every volley that came her way.
Beets had a nice dig during a volley in the opening set, but Osawatomie lost the point at 4-8.
Maddie Hampson had a great dig on a volley at 4-9. Beets tipped the ball over the net for the point at 5-13.
Cornelison had a dig, and the Lady Trojans won the volley at 7-15. Hall fired in a great jump service during a volley at 8-16.
Alyssa Haefele finished a volley with a cross court kill at 9-19. Osawatomie lost the set 10-25.
Hafele had a great dig during a long volley for the point at 1-0 in the second set. Palmer broke a tie with a back-row kill at 2-1. Haefele had another nice dig at 3-6.
Beets delivered a deep set for the point at 5-12. Haefele had a tip at the net to make it 6-12. Hampson had a stuff block and Beets had a kill as the Lady Trojans got within four points at 9-13. Osawatomie lost the set 10-15.
Hampson served an ace as Osawatomie took a 2-0 lead in the third set. Beets fired in a kill at 4-8.
Brooklyn McClerndon had a great hit, but Osawatomie lost the volley at 4-11. Beets had a back-row kill at 5-12. Hall had another back-row kill at 6-15.
Haefele ended a volley with a kill at 10-18. Palmer served in an ace at 11-18. Osawatomie lost the set 11-25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.