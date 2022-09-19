OSAWATOMIE – The Lady Trojans volleyball team split a pair of tough matches during a home triangular.
Osawatomie opened the evening with a back-and-forth, hard-fought match against Santa Fe Trail on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
OSAWATOMIE – The Lady Trojans volleyball team split a pair of tough matches during a home triangular.
Osawatomie opened the evening with a back-and-forth, hard-fought match against Santa Fe Trail on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
The Lady Trojans lost a heartbreaker by scores of 29-31 and 23-25.
Osawatomie rebounded to end the evening with a victory, defeating Burlington in three sets by scores of 25-15, 20-25 and 25-22.
“We played Burlington in the second match,” Osawatomie coach Emily Ballou said. “They were a great team for us. We played with the momentum from the Santa Fe Trail game and really had some fantastic rallies.
“We still need to work on reading the hitters’ swings,” she said. “But, every day we improve more and more.”
Osawatomie kept battling in its loss to Santa Fe Trail.
Claire Hall had a block at 3-7 in the first set. Cassie Cornelison had a big dig during a volley, and Osawatomie won the point to make it a one-point game, 8-9.
Lydia Beets had a kill at 9-14. Alyssa Haefele lowered the boom on a kill at 13-16. Osawatomie rallied to tie the set at 18-18.
Haefele had a great dig, Jillian Palmer made a nice pass and Osawatomie won the volley at 19-18.
Erin Upshaw had a kill at 22-23. Maddie Hampson tied the set with an ace at 23-23.
Jaycie Roseberry had a block at 25-25. The set was tied at 26-26, 27-27, 28-28 and 29-29 before the Lady Trojans lost two straight points in a 29-31 loss.
Osawatomie got down early in the second set, 1-4, and had to fight to stay in the game. Hall had a kill at 2-4. Haefele broke a tie with a kill at 7-6.
Palmer had a nice pass, and the Lady Trojans won the volley at 8-6. Brooklynn McClendon blasted a kill at 9-10.
Beets had a big hit at 13-14. Hampson tied the set with an ace at 14-14.
McClendon had a kill at 16-18. Haefele delivered a booming hit at 18-20 and had a nice tip over the net to win the volley at 19-20.
Beets had the kill at 20-22. Palmer served in an ace at 21-22. Osawatomie won a long volley at 23-24 and lost the set on the next volley, 23-25.
“To see them coming back to fight like that for every point, that is great,” Ballou said. “They were getting after it. No one had their heads down. They competed the entire match.”
Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.
Sports Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.