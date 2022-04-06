OSAWATOMIE — The Osawatomie track and field program is rebuilding after losing three girls from its Class 3A regional championship team.
Thirty student-athletes are out for the program with 15 girls and 15 boys.
“We are very young with the majority of our kids being freshmen this year,” Osawatomie coach Chris Pitts said.
“After an amazing regional title from our girls team last year we lost some pretty big pieces with Madison Ballou and the Simmons sisters,” he said.
Osawatomie returns some team leaders in Avery Dempsey, Rosalyn Johnson, Meghan Foster, Jake Whitaker and Luke Herbert.
Dempsey, a senior, was a state qualifier in the javelin.
Johnson ran on the 4x100-meter relay team at state. She will also compete in the sprints and 300-meter intermediate hurdles.
Foster will compete in the shot put and discus.
Whitaker, a senior, will compete in the jumps and the sprints.
Herbert, a sophomore, placed sixth in the 1,600-meter run and sixth in the 3,200-meter run at regionals.
Pitts is in his second season as head coach. He was an assistant with coach Madden for 12 years.
“We are looking forward to getting the season started,” Pitts said. “Our goal right now is to get some experience for our young athletes and start to build their confidence.”
