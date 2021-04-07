OSAWATOMIE — The sun is out and the Osawatomie boys and girls are eager to compete.
The Lady Trojans basketball team made a run to the final eight in the Class 3A state playoffs, setting the girls track team a little bit behind. The girls are working hard and will be ready to go when the season opens, Osawatomie coach Chris Pitts said.
“We are off to a little bit of a slow start with the great run by the girls basketball team,” Pitts said.
The Osawatomie program has some depth to work with this season with 30 student-athletes out for the program.
It will be a different season with concerns and precautions for COVID-19, but having a season will be a victory in and of itself for the athletes and the fans, Pitts said.
“Just like everything else this year with COVID-19, track has been different,” he said. “It is just so strange to have not had a track season last year.
“We have some newcomers who we are pretty excited about,” he said.
Madison Ballou is back to compete in the high jump.
Amiah Simmons will be competing in the hurdles and sprints.
Seth Carrow will be doing a combination of throws and sprints.
Other veterans returning to lead the program are Romeo Smith, Kaeden Carver, Sam Farley, Rosalyn Johnson, Sutter Conrad and Jake Whitaker.
Pitts is entering his 13th season and his first as head coach.
