OSAWATOMIE — The Osawatomie Trojans baseball team swept Burlington at home.
The Trojans defeated the Wildcats 2-1 on a walk-off bases loaded walk by Nolen Noel in the opener and posted a 5-3 victory in game two with clutch at bats from Kaiden Gravatt and Matthew Fanning on Tuesday, April 26.
The opener went into extra innings when Noel drew the walk to send home the game-winning run in the Trojans’ first victory of the season.
Joseph Mitzner singled and scored. He stole two bases.
Gravatt singled and drove in one run. Noel walked, singled and drove in the run for the walk-off victory.
Aidan Gould singled. Fanning singled.
Cooper Peterson, Noel and Gravatt each stole a base.
Fanning took a two-hitter into the seventh inning. He allowed just one run. Fanning struck out eight.
Quintin Chilson came on in the seventh and worked the eighth. He retired five batters without giving up a hit or a run.
Fanning doubled and drove in one run in a two-run third inning to spark Osawatomie in the second game. Gravatt hit into a fielder’s choice but sent one run across the plate in the frame.
Gravatt drove in two runs. He had one run scored and stole a base.
Mitzner had two base hits and scored three runs. He stole two bases.
Peterson had two hits, scored twice and stole a base. Gould singled.
Peterson worked into the sixth inning, allowing three runs on seven hits for the win. He fanned eight.
Chilson was perfect in relief, recording four outs without yielding one hit or one run. He faced just four batters and struck out two.
