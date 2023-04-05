Osawatomie to field young track team this spring By Gene Morris gene.morris@miconews.com Gene Morris Sports Editor Author email Apr 5, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 220413_mr_spt_track_07 File Photos Luke Hebert of Osawatomie hits his stride in the 1,600-meter run. He was a state qualifier in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200. Show more Show less File Photos Luke Hebert of Osawatomie hits his stride in the 1,600-meter run. He was a state qualifier in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200. File Photo Alyssa Haefele of Osawatomie soars in the long jump. Haefele also placed fourth in the long jump and sixth in the triple jump at the regional meet. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OSAWATOMIE — The Osawatomie track team is experiencing a youth movement this season.Osawatomie has 33 student-athletes out for the program. There are 17 boys out and 16 girls.“We are a very young team with mostly freshman and sophomores,” Osawatomie coach Chris Pitts said. “We are just getting started with spring sports, but I have been happy with our attitude and effort.”The Trojans return junior state qualifier Luke Hebert. He competed at state in the 800-meter run, 1,600-meter run and 3,200-meter run.“Luke Hebert has high expectations for himself,” Pitts said.The Lady Trojans bring back sophomores Neveah Rosendahl and Alyssa Haefele.Rosendahl placed fifth in long jump at regionals, coming up just one spot from punching her ticket for state. She was sixth in the 400-meter dash and placed ninth in the triple jump.Haefele placed 11th in the long jump at the regional meet as a freshman.Coach Pitts is entering his 15th season with the Osawatomie Trojans. This is his third season as head coach.Other athletes ready to have an impact at the varsity level are sprinters Riley Berryman and Duke Hanysak; and throwers Jase Wilkins, Katie Kierl and Hillary Harrison."We are looking to gain experience for our young kids," Pitts said. "Want to learn how to compete and have fun." 