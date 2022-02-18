OSAWATOMIE – The Osawatomie Trojan basketball team recognized Layton Hodgson, Chase Homrighausen, Paul Kuhn, Matthew Fanning and Quintin Chilson during senior night.
Osawatomie was taking on Pioneer League rival Iola on Tuesday, Feb. 15.
Hodgson, Homrighausen, Kuhn, Fanning and Chilson started the game for the Osawatomie Trojans. Hodgson, Homrighausen and Fanning all scored in their final game on the hardwood floor at Osawatomie High School.
Osawatomie lost to Iola by a final of 61-25.
“The game obviously didn't go the way we wanted,” Osawatomie coach Chris Pitts said. “It was great to celebrate our five seniors. All five of these kids will go on to do great things.”
Hodgson and Fanning have set the tone for the program all season, Pitts said.
“Layton and Matthew have been great leaders for our team,” he said.
Hodgeson, Homrighausen, Fanning and Chilson have been with the Osawatomie Trojans basketball program all four years.
Kuhn, a foreign exchange student from Germany, is playing basketball for the first time.
Osawatomie was outscored 17-0 in the first quarter. Despite posting 11 points in the second frame, the Trojans trailed 42-11 at the intermission.
The Trojans scored 10 points in the third quarter and four points in the final frame.
Japin Scales led Osawatomie with 11 points. Cooper Peterson and Tucker Fennel each had four points.
Hodgson, Homrighuasen and Fanning also scored.
Osawatomie made 10 field goals, including a pair of 3-pointers. The Trojans sank two of three from the free-throw line.
