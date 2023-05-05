230510_mr_spt_osa_soft_01

OSAWATOMIE – Jillian Palmer went 3-for-3 with a run scored for the Osawatomie softball team in the second game of a doubleheader against Prairie View.

Jaidyn Beery doubled, drove in one run and scored for Osawatomie in a 14-4 loss at home Tuesday, May 2. Prairie View won the opener 15-0.

Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.

