Palmer belts out three hits for Lady Trojans By Gene Morris May 5, 2023 Osawatomie catcher Jules Berry tags a Prairie View runner out at home plate during the first game of a doubleheader Tuesday, May 2. Osawatomie pitcher Brooklyn McClendon fires a pitch home against Prairie View. Osawatomie shortstop Jillian Palmer catches a fly ball behind second base against Prairie View. Osawatomie centerfielder Mackenzie Minden track down a fly ball for an out against Prairie View. Kadence Shelton puts down a slap hit infield single for Prairie View during at game at Osawatomie on Tuesday, May 2. Emma Chambers of Prairie View fires a pitch home against Osawatomie. OSAWATOMIE – Jillian Palmer went 3-for-3 with a run scored for the Osawatomie softball team in the second game of a doubleheader against Prairie View.Jaidyn Beery doubled, drove in one run and scored for Osawatomie in a 14-4 loss at home Tuesday, May 2. Prairie View won the opener 15-0.Mackenzie Minden, Jaycie Roseberry and Brooklyn McClendon singled in the opener for Osawatomie.McClendon started the game, working into the fifth inning. She struck out two.KJ Gregg doubled twice, drove in two runs and scored twice for Prairie View.Quinn Browning singled, doubled, drove in two runs and scored. Addison Bloodgood singled, doubled, drove in one run and scored three runs.Bella Stole, Emma Chambers and Rian Stainbrook each had two base hits.Champers tossed a three-hit shutout for the win, striking out 10.Jillian Palmer had three base hits in the second game. Jaidyn Beery doubled and drove home one run. Minden singled, drove in one run and scored.Jules Beery and Lexie Palmer singled. Aly Basore and Beery each stole a base.Jaidyn Beery pitched the complete game. She struck out five.Bloodgood singled and homered for Prairie View, driving in four runs.Amy Anderson singled, doubled and drove in two runs. Rylee Day and Stolle doubled.Stolle went the distance for Prairie View, striking out four. 