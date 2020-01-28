PAOLA — The Panther wrestling team was runner-up in the Paola Invitational.
The Paola Panthers scored 162 points in front of their home crowd Saturday, Jan. 25. Frontenac won the team title with 171 points. Webb City was third with 142 points.
Prairie View placed fifth in the team standings. Osawatomie was 14th.
The Prairie View girls scored 70 points for third place. Fort Scott won the girls team title with 98 points. Basehor-Linwood was second with 73 points.
Osawatomie finished fourth in the standings. Paola was seventh.
Boys Champions
Ryan Pankov and Macoy Johnson of Paola placed first and second at 106 pounds.
Pankov made his way to the top of the podium for the first time in his varsity career, scoring an 8-0 major decision against Johnson in the finals. Pankov is 23-11 on the season. Johnson was 2-1 with two pins.
Charlie Zeller of Paola pinned Archer Willis of Atchison for first place at 113 pounds. Zeller was 4-0 with three pins and a 10-0 major decision.
Chance Mitzner of Osawatomie, 22-0, placed first at 120 pounds. Mitzner scored a 7-6 decision against Kyler Carter of Webb City in the title match. Mitzner was 3-0 with one pin.
Preston Martin of Paola, 31-3, placed first at 132 pounds. He was 4-0 with three pins.
Hunter Boone of Prairie View, 14-2, placed first at 170 pounds
Chanz Gerleman of Prairie View ran his record to a perfect 14-0, placing first at 195 pounds.
Girls Champions
Amanda Newcomb of Osawatomie, 11-0, placed first at 101 pounds. Newcomb was 4-0 with three pins.
Skyler Gravatt of Osawatomie, 12-4, was first at 123 pounds. Gravatt was 3-0 with three pins.
Madison Brown of Prairie View, 12-4, placed first at 130 pounds. Brown was 3-0 with a pin and two decisions.
Copenhagen Browning of Prairie View, 13-2, was first at 155 pounds. She was 4-0 with four pins.
Kylee Eastwood of Prairie View, 12-5, placed first at 170 pounds. Eastwood was 2-0 with two pins.
Girls Runner-up
Kailyn Younger of Paola placed second at 116 pounds.
Alyssa Page of Prairie View was second at 136 pounds.
Americus Harris of Paola was second at 191 pounds.
Boys Bronze
Damien Kline of Prairie View placed third at 160 pounds.
Christian Dunmeyer of Paola placed third at 220 pounds.
Girls Bronze
Abriel Lisk of Osawatomie placed third at 170 pounds.
Charity Friend of Osawatomie placed third at 191 pounds.
Boys Placers
Colton Gleghorn of Paola placed fourth at 152 pounds.
Gage Pugh of Prairie View placed fourth at 182 pounds.
Steven Yeager of Paola placed fifth at 120 pounds.
Noah Bowden of Paola, was fifth at 145 pounds.
Billy Petty of Prairie View was sixth at 152 pounds.
Jason Newton of Paola was sixth at 285 pounds.
Sheldon Martin of Paola was seventh at 126 pounds.
Ben Timpe of Paola was seventh at 170 pounds.
Brady Johnson of Paola placed seventh at 195 pounds.
Noah Nordgren of Prairie View was seventh at 220 pound.
Girls Placers
Madison Doty of Paola placed sixth at 170 pounds.
Mackenzie Brown of Prairie View placed seventh at 143 pounds.
Annebelle Shaw of Paola was seventh at 170 pounds.
