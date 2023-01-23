PAOLA — The Paola boys and girls swept the team titles in their home invitational wrestling tournament.
Brock Johnson, Bryson Rockers, Kaiden Powell, Brody Latto, Ryan Pankov, Charlie Zeller, Clayton Younger and Dylan Waggerman won their weight classifications to lead the Paola Panthers.
Pankov, a Paola senior, notched the 100th win of his high school career with a pin against Austin Smith of Atchison County Community in the semifinals at 138 pounds. Pankov, 21-4, scored a 9-4 decision against Corbin McIntier of Pittsburg in the title match. He was 4-0 with three pins.
Paola Panthers posted 311 points to dominate the tournament Friday, Jan. 20. Atchison County Community was runner-up with 196.5 points. Pittsburg posted 164.5 points for third place.
Bailey Donahue, Jailyn Taylor, Camryn Mader and Keona Leonard captured individual titles for the Lady Panthers.
The Lady Panthers won the team crown with 196.5 points. Fort Scott placed second with 174 points. Wellsville scored 133 points for third place.
Nineteen teams competed in the Paola Invitational. The tournament featured more than 500 matches on six mats in two gymnasiums.
Brock Johnson, 28-2, pinned Myles Curry of Highland Park for first place at 106 pounds. Johnson was 3-0 with three pins.
Bryson Rockers, 22-9, pinned Owen Thompson of Anderson County in the 113-pound title match. He was 3-0 with three pins.
Kaiden Powell, 26-5, scored a 3-1 decision against Evan Vielhauer of Basehor-Linwood in the 120-pound finals. Powell was 3-0 with two pins.
Brody Latto, 20-13, pinned Adler Koontz of Atchison Community in the 126-pound championship match. Latto was 3-0 with three pins.
Charlie Zeller, 26-4, scored a 3-0 decision against Lennox Vann of Fort Scott for first place at 157 pounds. Zeller was 3-0 with two pins.
Clayton Younger, 26-4, scored a sudden victory against Bricen Lee of Atchison County Community in the 165-pound finals. He was 4-0 with two pins.
Dylan Waggerman, 26-5, won a 1-0 decision against Carter Page of Atchison County Community in the 175-pound finals. Waggerman was 4-0 with three pins.
Bailey Donahue, 13-9, pinned Alyssa Heyundenrych of Pittsburg for first place at 120 pounds. She was 4-0 with four pins.
Jailynn Taylor, 18-4, scored an 8-4 decision against Makaylae Rusk of Fort Scott for first place at 135 pounds. She was 4-0 with three pins.
Camryn Mather, 18-5, pinned Marilena Zuniga of Topeka for first place at 140 pounds. Mather was 3-0 with three pins.
Kena Leonard, 17-5, pinned Tristyn Johnson of Topeka West for first place at 235 pounds. She was 2-0 with two pins.
Paola boys
Hagan Blanck, 12-3, was runner-up at 132 pounds. Blanck was 2-1 with a pin.
Tyce Allen, 14-3, placed second at 144 pounds. He was 3-1 with a pin.
Brayden Rockers placed third at 106 pounds. Rockers was 2-1 with a pin.
Jake Spencer, 8-5, was third at 126 pounds. He was 2-1 with a pin.
Sheldon Martin, 24-6, placed third at 150 pounds. Martin was 2-1 with two pins.
Hayden Worden, 10-4, placed fifth at 165 pounds. Ryckert Cole was sixth at 215 pounds. Sam Shore, 17-15, placed fifth at 190 pounds. Jason Newton competed for Paola at 285 pounds.
Paola girls
Alexys Epp, 17-5, was runner-up at 110 pounds. Epp was 3-1 with three pins.
Alyssa Bartley, 8-6, placed second at 170 pounds. She was 2-1.
Ellis Baska, 15-7, was second at 190 pounds. Baska was 4-1 with four pins.
Caylee Crawford placed sixth at 100 pounds. Layla Anthony was sixth at 130 pounds.
Lily Jevne was eighth at 115 pounds. Emma Bull placed eighth at 125 pounds. Grace Bull was eighth at 130 pounds. Ava Clauder wrestled for Paola at 120 pounds. Bree Seek competed at 130 pounds.
Osawatomie boys
Seth Carrow, 16-5, placed second at 190 pounds. He was 3-1 with three pins.
Parker Slayman was fourth at 132 pounds. Slayman is 18-4 on the season. Jovani Caudill, 17-4, placed fourth at 157 pounds.
Ethan Gray, 13-8, placed fifth at 126 pounds. Michael Clark was seventh at 215 pounds. Juan VanSickle competed at 144 pounds.
Osawatomie girls
Shyann Thomas, 10-6, placed fifth at 100 pounds. Haileigh Dickinson was sixth at 235 pounds.
Prairie View boys
Trevor Brooks, 12-8, placed third at 190 pounds. Brooks was 2-1.
Dayton Kline placed fifth at 215 pounds. Braysen Osborn was seventh at 150 pounds. Jacob Mills placed eighth at 138 pounds. Coltaun Bartlett competed at 132 pounds. Tanner Meador wrestled at 175 pounds. John Goodwin competed at 285 pounds.
Prairie View girls
Shawna Case, 13-9, placed third at 140 pounds. She was 2-1 with two pins.
Kimberlee Eastwood was fifth at 135 pounds.
