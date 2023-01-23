230125_mr_spt_pao_wrest

PAOLA — The Paola boys and girls swept the team titles in their home invitational wrestling tournament.

Brock Johnson, Bryson Rockers, Kaiden Powell, Brody Latto, Ryan Pankov, Charlie Zeller, Clayton Younger and Dylan Waggerman won their weight classifications to lead the Paola Panthers.

