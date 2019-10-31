CHANUTE — The Paola Lady Panther cross country team was runner-up in the Class 4A regional at Chanute, qualifying the team for the state meet.
Chloe Jones led the Paola girls, placing third in the meet with a time of 20 minutes, 41 seconds at Chanute on Saturday, Oct. 26.
Lily Hermes was also in the top 10 for Paola, finishing sixth in 21:25.
The Lady Panthers were second in the team standings with 64 points. Fort Scott won the girls team title with a score of 52. Iola also qualified for state, placing third with a score of 77.
Aaron Maxwell placed sixth in the boys regional with a time of 17:34 to punch his ticket for state.
Mary Moreno and Tristin Haddock were in the top 20 for the Lady Panthers.
Moreno placed 17th with a time of 22:29. Haddock was 19th in 22:34.
Kelsey Igert ran a time of 23:24 for 27th place. Darian Hudgeons was 28th for Paola in 23:26. Ashton Bishop finished 30th in 23:36.
Smauel Downum placed 17th in the regional for the Paola boys, crossing the finish line in 18:34.
Gavin Carter was 26th with a time of 19:09. Justice Reed placed 36th in 19:45.
Jordan Macfarlane finished 43rd in 20:24. Noah Wolf placed 54th in 22:01. Chris Lohaus-Fast was 55th in 22:03.
Garnett Regional
Brooke Allen of Prairie View qualified for state, placing fourth in the Class 3A regional meet at the Garnett Country Club on Saturday, Oct. 26.
Other results from the girls regional race were: Hailey Pope, Osawatomie, 35th; Bailey Ballou, Osawatomie, 38th; and Tessa Thompson, Osawatomie, 54th.
Results from the boys regional race were: Thaid Timbin, Osawatomie, 59th; Justin Bradley, Osawatomie, 65th; and Chase Homrighausen, Osawatomie, 70th.
