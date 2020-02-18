PAOLA — Amanda Newcomb of Osawatomie, Kailyn Younger of Paola and Jordyn Knecht of Paoa captured individual titles in the first girls high school regional wrestling tournament in the history of Kansas.
Two two-day KSHSAA Girls East Regional was held at Paola High School on Friday, Feb. 14, and Saturday, Feb. 15, featuring 256 girls from 59 schools. The top six in each of the 11 weight classifications qualified for the state tournament in Salina on Feb. 27.
Knecht was named the outstanding regional wrestler.
The Osawatomie Lady Trojans placed third in the regional with five girls, posting 94 points. Washburn Rural won the team title with 190.5 points. Fort Scott was runner-up with 102 points.
Spring Hill placed sixth with 77.5 points. Paola was seventh, scoring 68 points.
The first day of the tournament started at 1 p.m. and finished after 7 p.m. with 355 matches. The second day of the event had 472 matches with six hours of wrestling.
Champions
Newcomb placed first at 101 pounds.
Younger was first at 116 pounds.
Knecht placed first at 123 pounds.
Newcomb ran her record to a perfect 18-0, going 4-0 with three pins and a technical fall.
Newcomb scored an 18-1 technical fall against Rylee Cagle of Fort Scott in the championship match. She was the No. 1 seed in the bracket. Newcomb is ranked No. 8 in the nation. She scored 29.5 team points for Osawatomie.
Younger had quite the journey to her title. She was unranked and unseeded.
Younger, 25-12, pinned No. 1 seeded Amelie Jungwirth of Shawnee Heights in the quarterfinals. She advanced to the title match with an 11-8 decision against Olivia O’Donnell of Basehor-Linwood, an opponent who pinned her twice during the regular season. Younger pinned No. 2 seeded E’owynn Codney of Burlington in the championship match. Younger was 4-0 with three pins, scoring 30 team points.
Knecht went 5-0 in the regional with five pins. She pinned Hanna Glynn of Blue Valley Southwest in the finals. Knecht advanced to the title match with a pin against Shelby Kesler of Mission Valley.
Knecht was the No. 1 seed in regional. She is ranked No. 5 in the nation. Knecht scored 34 team points.
Runner-Up
Abriel Lisk of Osawatomie, 16-6, placed second at 170 pounds.
Lisk was 4-1 in regionals with three pins and a decision. She scored a 4-1 decision against Vivian Strahm of Sabetha in the semifinals.
State Qualifiers
Kylee Eastwood of Prairie View, 26-6, placed third at 170 pounds. Eastwood scored a sudden victory against Kianna Skinner of Olathe South in the third place match. She was 4-1 with a pin.
Alexa Folsom of Osawatomie, 14-5, placed third at 235 pounds. Folsom was 3-1 with three pins.
Copenhagen Browning of Prairie View, 25-7, placed fourth at 155 pounds. She was 4-2 with four pins. Browning was pinned by Halley Robinett of Washburn Rural in the third-place match.
Raegan Stinemetz of Spring Hill, 26-5, placed fifth at 123 pounds. She was 5-2 with three pins. Stinemetz pinned Jayden Bond of Sumner Academy in the fifth-place match.
Courtney Costain of Spring Hill, 26-5, was fifth at 130 pounds. She was 4-2 with two pins and a major decision. Costain scored a 4-1 decision against Dakota Konzem of Gardner-Edgerton in the fifth-place match.
Madison D’Urso of Spring Hill, 21-11, placed fifth at 155 pounds. After a first-round bye, D’Urso lost her first match, giving her a long road to a medal. She was up to the task, winning four matches in a row with four pins to punch her ticket for state.
D’Urso pinned Ingrid Beltran-Gonzaga of Olathe West in the fifth-place match. She was 5-2 with five pins.
Nevaeh Tauer of Spring Hill, 26-5, placed sixth at 136 pounds. She was 3-3 with a pin and a technical fall. She lost a 10-8 decision against Ellington Hogle of Silver Lake in the fifth-place match.
Other results were:
109 pounds — Chloe Maisch of Spring Hill, 6-13, was 0-2.
116 pounds — Victoria Vincent of Spring Hill, 6-14, was 0-2.
123 pounds — Skyler Gravatt of Osawatomie, 14-8, was 3-2 with two pins.
130 pounds — Keelea Benedick of Prairie View, 9-8, was 2-2 with a major decision.
136 pounds — Alyssa Page of Prairie View, 24-6, was 3-2 with a tie-breaker win and two decisions.
143 pounds — Lexi Dillon of Spring Hill, 21-6, was 2-2 with two pins.
143 pounds — Mackenzie Brown of Prairie View, 8-12, was 1-2 with a pin.
170 pounds — Hayleigh Diffley of Spring Hill, 18-8, was 1-2 with a pin.
170 pounds — Annbelle Shaw of Paola, 3-15, was 0-2.
191 pounds — Charity Friend of Osawatomie, 13-8, was 3-2 with three pins.
191 pounds — Americus Harris of Paola, 13-10, was 1-2 with a pin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.