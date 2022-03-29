TOPEKA — The Paola Kids Wrestling Club qualified 48 wrestlers for the Kansas State Folkstyle Wrestling Tournament.
Forty-six of them made the trip, bringing home 27 state medals with five individual champions.
It is the final year for kids club coach Brett Martin. He started with the club himself when he was 10 years old.
Martin wrestled through kids, middle school, high school and college.
After college, Martin worked helping with the Paola High School wrestling program. He moved back to the kids club and has been there ever since.
The goal this year, in his farewell tour, was to bring home 20 state medals.
The Paola Kids Club surpassed that goal with 27 state medals from the Kansas State Folkstyle Championships at the Topeka Expo Center on Sunday, March 13.
“Thank you to the sport of wrestling, the wrestlers and the wrestling families,” Martin said. “I brought a flyer home from school when I was 10. I talked my mom into wrestling. With all of my medical problems growing up, mom made me get a doctor’s approval. I fell in love. I wrestled through kids, high school and a little college.
“I came home and went into coaching right away,” he said. “After three years of helping the high school team, I switched to the kids club to help my wife’s brother and a few other kids through state and national titles. My kids came up, and I started running novice right away in Paola. I spent a few years there and moved to open head coach.”
Paola qualified 48 wrestlers with their performances in the district tournament held at Louisburg High School.
Twenty-seven Paola wrestlers left state with medals.
John Rankin, 8 and under, placed first at 40 pounds. Jed Spencer won the 67-pound title. Lane Faunce placed fourth at 46 pounds. Blake Elmore was sixth at 55 pounds. Luke Goode was sixth at 80 pounds.
Cruz Lewandowski, 10 and under, was second at 110 pounds.
Daxin Allen placed fifth at 58 pounds.
Finn Moore, 12 and under, placed first at 190 pounds. Sawyer Blue placed third at 68 pounds. Lane Allen placed fifth at 68 pounds. Bodhi Shay was fifth at 88 pounds. Garrison Oatis was sixth at 190 pounds.
Jaxson Scott, 14 and under, placed first at 85 pounds. Brock Johnson was the 95-pound champion.
Leo Elsten, 14 and under, was third at 90 pounds. Blake Samuelson placed third at 105 pounds.
Ted Forsyth was third at 155 pounds. Henry White was fourth at 115 pounds. Calin Arndt placed fourth at 175 pounds.
High School
Kaden Allen was runner-up at 132 pounds. Kaiden Powell placed third at 113 pounds. Dylan Waggerman placed sixth at 152 pounds.
Girls
Olivia Worden, 10 and under, placed second at 60 pounds.
Jade Willard placed fourth at heavyweight. Willow Johns was sixth at 75 pounds.
Nevaeh Rosendahl, 14 and under, placed fourth at 101 pounds.
Jailyn Taylor, high school, placed fourth at 132 pounds.
Coach Martin ran summer wrestling programs, driving from Paola to De Soto, Louisburg and Ottawa. He did private practices for more than 100 wrestlers throughout the years.
Martin helped coach multiple kids state champions, high school state champions, and national champions.
“As I went into this season I knew it was my last one,” Martin said. “I put my heart into this season on and off the mat. I gave everything to the kids and results showed.
“We took 46 wrestlers to state,” he said. “We placed 27 athletes with five state champions in that group. This is the definition of ending on top. That doesn’t happen without great athletes, coaches, and dedicated parents. I again say thank you. I will always be a fan and will enjoy watching and cheering from the stands.”
Louisburg Wrestling Club
Girls
Dakota Harris, 10 and under, placed fifth at 100 pounds.
Boys
Bryce Thompson, 12 and under, was fourth at 165 pounds.
Levi Cotter, 14 and under, placed sixth at 80 pounds.
Osawatomie Club Wrestling
Girls
Summer Bradwshaw (12 and under) was runner-up at heavyweight. Dodge Browning placed fourth at 130 pounds.
Emerson Bradshaw (10 and under) placed fourth at 60 pounds.
Spring Hill Wrestling Club
High School Girls
Gracie Oppeau placed second at 126 pounds.
Boys
Maddoc Johnston, 14 and under, was fifth at 80 pound. Avery Bartek placed sixth at 140 pounds.
Linn County Twisters
High School Girls
Alyssa Page placed first at 155 pounds.
Kylee Eastwood was third at 170 pounds.
Whitley Cox-Halliburton placed fourth at 235 pounds.
Kelley Nickell, 10 and under, placed first at 50 pounds.
Boys
Miles Ford, 8 and under, placed fourth at 43 pounds.
Gunner Vannorman, 10 and under, was fifth at 72 pounds.
