BASEHOR – The biggest regular season high school wrestling tournament in Kansas is the two-day Bobcat Classic.
It is the midseason tournament that elite high school wrestlers use as a measuring stick. The tournament features some of the top wrestlers from Kansas, Missouri and Iowa.
Thirty teams competed in the 2023 edition of the Bobcat Classic held Friday, Jan. 13 and Saturday, Jan. 14.
Paola has been going to the Bobcat Classic for more than 20 years. The Panthers have never placed in the top 10.
Well, not until Saturday, that is.
The Paola Panthers, ranked No. 4 in Class 4A, posted 213 points to win the team title by 34.5 points.
St. Thomas Aquinas, ranked No. 3 in Class 5A, was runner-up with 178.5 points. Tonganoxie, the No. 5-ranked team in Class 4A, placed third with 163 points. Bishop Carrol, ranked No. 7 in Class 5A, was fourth with 160.5 points.
The Bobcat Classic also featured Gardner-Edgerton, ranked No. 6 in Class 6A; Glenwood High School, ranked No. 6 in Class 2A in Iowa; and Hickman High School, ranked No. 7 in Class 4A, the largest classification in Missouri. Hickman placed fifth in the tournament. Glenwood was eighth. Gardner-Edgerton placed 10th.
Brock Johnson placed first at 106 pounds. Johnson, 23-2, was 4-1 with four pins and a decision.
Charlie Zeller, 22-3, was first at 157 pounds. He was 5-0 with two pins.
Ryan Pankov, 17-3, was runner-up at 138 pounds. Pankov was 4-1 with three pins.
Clayton Younger, 21-4, placed third at 165 pounds. He was 5-1 with three pins.
Dylan Waggerman, 21-5, placed third at 175 pounds. Waggerman was 5-1 with two pins.
Tyce Allen, 12-2, placed fifth at 144 pounds. He was 5-2.
Bryson Rockers, 18-9, placed sixth at 113 pounds.
Sam Shore, 14-13, placed sixth at 190 pounds.
Kaiden Powell, 21-5, was seventh at 120 pounds.
Brody Latto, 15-13, placed seventh at 126 pounds.
Hagen Blanck, 9-2, was seventh at 132 pounds.
Sheldon Martin, 20-5, competed at 150 pounds.
Hayden Worden, 7-3, wrestled at 165 pounds.
Rykert Cole, 8-9, competed at 215 pounds.
The Paola Panther wrestling team owned the Bonner Springs Invitational.
Paola had wrestlers in the finals for 11 of the 14 weight classifications. Brock Johnson (106), Xander Meinig (126), Hagen Blanck (132), Tyce Allen (138), Sheldon Martin (150), Charlie Zeller (157), Clayton Younger (165) and Dylan Waggerman won individual titles at the tournament Saturday, Jan. 7.
Bryson Rockers (113), Kaiden Powell (120) and Macoy Johnson (144) were runner-up.
The Paola Panthers posted 264 team points. Paola won the title by 111 points. Platte County was second with 153 points. Lee’s Summit North was third with 145.5 points.
Brock Johnson placed first at 106 pounds. Johnson was 4-0 with two pins and two technical falls.
Xander Meinig won the 126-pound title. Meinig was 3-0 with three pins.
Blanck placed first at 132 pounds. Blanck went 3-0 in his varsity debut this season.
Allen won the 140-pound title. He was 4-0 with three pins.
Martin placed first at 150 pounds. Martin was 3-0 with two pins.
Zeller was 4-0 for first place at 157 pounds. Zeller had three pins.
Younger was 4-0 for first place at 165 pounds. He had four pins.
Waggerman placed first at 175 pounds. He was 4-0 with two pins.
Bryson Rockers placed second at 113 pounds. Rockers was 2-1.
Powell was runner-up at 120 pounds. Powell was 2-1 with two pins.
Macoy Johnson placed second at 144 pounds. Johnson was 2-1 with a pin.
Brayden Rockers placed fourth at 106 pounds. He was 2-2 with two pins.
Brody Latto was fifth at 132 pounds. Latto was 4-2.
Jason Newton was sixth at 285 pounds.
Max Worden placed seventh at 157 pounds.
Sam Shore was seventh at 190 pounds.
Ryckert Cole competed for Paola at 215 pounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.