KANSAS CITY, Kan. – The Paola School of Dance recently performed at the Kansas Speedway for NASCAR race weekend.
Like other businesses, NASCAR and the Kansas Speedway were trying to rebound after suffering financial losses due to COVID-19.
The Kansas Speedway went looking for groups to come in on race day weekend and perform, looking to introduce new fans to the sport.
“They were trying to find ideas to bring in more fans,” Chris Constantino, owner of Paola School of Dance said. “Covid hit them hard and they were looking for ideas to fill the seats again.
“They started having different groups come in and perform before the race started,” she said. “They tried it last spring and it was successful. I was contacted by NASCAR back in June about filling one of the slots.”
The Paola School of Dance jumped at the opportunity to perform at a NASCAR event.
“We accepted and started working on routines to take,” Constantino said. “We decided to take the competition team, and they performed two routines before the race on Sunday, Oct. 24.
“This was a pretty big race because it was a part of the cup series,” she said. “It was an amazing experience, and we will definitely go again. We took a routine called Pump the Brakes and Evolution of Britney. The competition coordinator is Alex Kaempfe.”
Competition dancers from the Paola School of Dance performing at the NASCAR event were: Kartyr Irvin, Samantha Irby, Layla Poage, Kenzie Obermeier, Dominic McCoy, Abby Johnston, Emily DeVault, Shannara McCoy, Samantha Irby, Berlynn Pennock, Ashlyn Blevins, Danica Brake, Lily Lewis, Daniella Strahl, Haven Blackman, Abbie Morin and Miley Shipley.
Irby graduated last year but came back to be part of the competition team for the two performances on race day.
Constantino is the owner of Paola School of Dance. She is the lead instructor and early childhood dance specialist. The school started in 1974. Constantino has operated it for the past 15 years.
Alex Kaempfe teaches tumbling and is the lead competition instructor. Idalis Bird teaches Hip Hop, Jazz and is competition instructor. Codi Cutburth is an advanced tumbling instructor. Amber Franklin teaches elementary and middle school hip hop.
“Fun fact, all of the teachers are Paola School of Dance alumni,” Constantino said. “That is why it is such a family atmosphere. We all have a big stake in keeping things traditional.”
