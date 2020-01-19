WELLSVILLE – The Paola Panther wrestling team tied for third place in the Randy Hinderliter Invitational.
Paola scored 128 points, tying with Girard for third place in the tournament Thursday, Jan. 16.
Wellsville won the team title in its home gymnasium, posting 201 points.
Baldwin was runner-up with 129 points, holding off Paola and Girard by one point.
Osawatomie placed 12th in the team standings with 38.5 points.
Champions
Amanda Newcomb of Osawatomie placed first in the girls division at 101 pounds. She was 2-0 with two pins.
Chance Mitzner of Osawatomie scored a 20-4 technical fall against Bryer Glaser of Girard for first place at 120 pounds. Mitzner was 4-0 with three pins. He is 18-0 on the season.
Jordyn Knecht of Paola pinned Skyler Gravatt of Osawatomie for first place at 123 pounds in the girls division. Knetch was 3-0 with three pins. She is 16-0 on the season.
Drake Bartlett of Paola was 5-0 with five pins for first place at 220 pounds. Bartlett is a perfect 12-0 on the season.
Runner-up
Skyler Gravatt of Osawatomie, 8-4, was runner-up in the girls division at 123 pounds. She was 2-1 with two pins.
Americus Harris of Paola, 5-3, placed second in the girls division at 191 pounds. She was 2-1 with two pins.
Cale Fleming of Paola, 5-3, was second at 195 pounds. He was 2-1 with two pins.
Alexa Folsom of Osawatomie, 8-2, placed second in the girls division at 235 pounds. She pinned Liz Ruggles of Olathe North.
Third-place
Macoy Johnson of Paola, 10-1, pinned Theron Meyer of Jefferson West in the third place match at 106 pounds. Johnson was 3-1.
Gracie Waggerman of Paola placed third at 143 pounds.
Charity Friend of Osawatomie, 8-3, placed third in the girls division at 191 pounds. She pinned Anelina Butler of Olathe South.
Girls
Annabelle Shaw of Paola placed fourth at 170 pounds. She was 1-2 with a win by injury default.
Kailyn Younger of Paola pinned Sierra Miller of Eureka in a 116-pound match. Younger, 6-8, was 1-2 in the tournament.
Madison Doty of Paola, 2-8, was 0-2 at 170 pounds.
Boys
Dylan Waggerman of Paola, 4-5, placed fourth at 126 pounds. Waggerman was 2-2 with a pin and a 14-5 major decision.
Josh Cline of Paola, 6-2, placed fourth at 145 pounds. He was 2-2 with two pins.
Jason Newton of Paola, 6-14, placed fourth at 285 pounds. Newton was 2-2 with two pins.
Kaleb Blann of Paola, 5-5, was 2-2 with two pins at 120 pounds.
Trysten Williamson of Paola was 2-2 with two pins at 182 pounds.
Seth Carrow of Osawatomie, 11-7, was 2-2 at 170 pounds.
Zach Donahue of Paola, 5-7, was 1-2 with a pin at 126 pounds.
Braeden Whitehurst of Paola, 8-2, was 1-2 with an 11-3 major decision at 138 pounds.
Jacob Mitzner of Osawatomie was 1-2 at 126 pounds.
Jackson Lowe of Osawatomie, 5-13, was 1-2 at 145 pounds.
Leyton Wheeler of Paola, 8-3, was 1-3 with a pin at 170 pounds.
Adrien Sergin of Osawatomie was 0-2 at 106 pounds.
Skilpor Gray of Osawatomie, 6-11, was 0-2 at 113 pounds.
Hagen Page of Osawatomie was 0-2 at 132 pounds.
Tommy Downum of Paola was 0-2 at 152 pounds.
Josh Pearce of Osawatomie was 0-2 at 152 pounds.
Japin Scales of Osawatomie was 0-2 at 160 pounds.
