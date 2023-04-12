OSAWATOMIE – Dancing has always been a part of Berlynn Pennock’s life.
She started dancing at Paola School of Dance when she was 4. Pennock joined the competition team when she was in the fifth grade.
Pennock cheered for Osawatomie Middle School in the seventh and eighth grades.
She joined the Osawatomie Dazzlers cheer and dance team her freshman year at Osawatomie High School and was with the program all four years.
With relatives, teammates and members of her dancing family by her side, Pennock signed a national letter of intent to join the Baker University dance team.
“I feel blessed to continue my dance career at the collegiate level,” she said. “I am very excited to be a member of the Baker University dance team.”
Dancing has always been in her blood, Pennock said.
“I have been dancing for as long as I can remember,” she said. “I love dancing, and that is why I have continued dancing at Paola School of Dance and what led me to try out for the competition team. I love the feeling of being on stage and entertaining others.
“My favorite part of dance and cheer is the friendships I have made and the connection with my dance teachers,” Pennock said. “My dance team and the Dazzlers feel like family to me.”
Her dance family came to support her, filling up the Osawatomie High School library for her signing and taking time for group and individual pictures with Berlynn, the lady of the hour.
“I was very touched by all the people who came to support me,” she said. “Osawatomie teachers and staff, Dazzlers, Paola School of Dance dancers and their families, all of my Paola School of Dance teachers, and my family. They have had a great impact on my life, and I am so thankful they were a part of my signing day. It really meant the world to me to have so many people there.
“My dance teachers at Paola School of Dance have had a huge impact on my life as a person and a dancer,” Pennock said. “They have pushed me to be the best dancer and person I can be. I am excited that I am following in Alex Kaempfe's footsteps, who also danced at Baker. Leaving the Paola School of Dance will be my hardest goodbye, but I will be proud to be a Paola School of Dance alumni.”
Berlynn was born to dance, joining a high school Dazzlers program coached by her mother, Angie Pennock.
“I think my mom is an amazing coach and had a big role in our success at state,” Berlynn said. “I have gotten to spend a lot of time with mom because she is also my coach. We have had a lot of fun together and made great memories with the team.”
Pennock made a college visit, and it did not take her long to know she was home.
“I went on a campus tour and fell in love with the atmosphere,” she said. “I attended a few of the dance team clinics and loved how close knit they are. It really reminded me of Paola School of Dance, and after visiting the coach Lynsey Payne, I knew it was the right match for me.”
Pennock plans on studying Early Childhood Education and becoming a Child Life Specialist.
Berlynn is the daughter of Bret and Angie Pennock.
