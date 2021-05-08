OSAWATOMIE – Cooper Peterson got thrown into the fire for Osawatomie, coming on in relief with the Trojans facing a 1-0 deficit with the bases loaded against the rival Prairie View Buffalos.
Peterson got a strikeout in the top of the sixth, leaving all three runners stranded on base in the first game of a doubleheader Tuesday, May 4. He came off the mound and was greeted with high-fives from coach Austin Chisam and starter Matthew Fanning to name a few.
Peterson had ice in his veins, pitching out of the jam and then throwing a scoreless seventh. But the Trojans couldn't put together a rally and fell short, 1-0.
Fanning worked into the sixth inning, leaving with a 1-0 deficit. He allowed one run on three hits, striking out 10.
Peterson had two hitless innings in relief, fanning two.
John Hebert, Trent Smith and Peterson had the only three hits of the game for Osawatomie. The Trojans stranded 10 runners on base.
Osawatomie won the second game 7-5, taking the split.
Fanning singled, doubled twice, drove home one run and scored.
John Hebert singled, doubled, drove in two runs and scored. Smith singled, drove in one run and scored. Brendon Bishop singled and scored.
Peterson started the second game, allowing two runs on five hits. He notched the win. Peterson struck out six.
Kaiden Gravatt came on in relief and got the save.
The Osawatomie Trojans lost a doubleheader at Burlington on Tuesday, April 27, by scores of 14-4 and 9-4.
Gravatt was 3-for-4 in the first game. He drove in two runs and scored.
Hebert singled and scored. Aidan Gould had two base hits. Brooks Madden singled. Payton Wendt and Smith scored.
Fanning started the game. Peterson and Gould pitched in relief.
Gravatt singled and doubled in the second game. Fanning doubled and scored.
Gould had two base hits, drove in one run and scored. Bishop drove in one run. Smith singled.
Gravatt started, working five innings. Wendt pitched in relief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.