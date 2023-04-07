OSAWATOMIE – Cooper Peterson threw a gem in the Osawatomie Trojans' home opener against Anderson County but could not notch the win.
Osawatomie lost the first game at home 2-0 on Tuesday, April 4. Peterson pitched the complete game, allowing two runs on four hits. He struck out 10.
Senior catcher Kaiden Gravatt walked and singled. First baseman Walker Beets singled. Second baseman Caden O’Brien singled. Osawatomie had four base runners in the game, and all four were stranded on base.
Osawatomie lost the second game of the doubleheader 14-5.
Kenny Meyer doubled, drove in two runs and scored. Meyer started the game, pitching three innings. He allowed seven runs on eight hits and took the loss.
Troy Mosley and Parker Slayman pitched in relief.
Gravatt doubled and scored. Peterson and Beets both singled and scored. Mosley scored. Slayman singled.
The Osawatomie Trojans took a 3-0 lead on the road against the Wellsville Eagles to open the season Tuesday, March 28.
Wellsville scored three runs in the third inning and three more runs in the fourth inning for a 6-4 victory.
Gravatt hit a solo home run on the first pitch he saw, clubbing a blast over the fence in left field. He drove in one run and scored.
Peterson singled, drove in one run and scored. Beets and Slayman each drove in one run. Meyer singled and scored.
Peterson pitched five innings, allowing six runs on eight hits. He struck out five. Gravatt pitched a scoreless inning in relief.
Osawatomie lost the second game 10-0.
Meyer started and took the loss. He allowed five earned runs on eight hits. Meyer struck out three.
Mosley pitched in relief. He gave up four hits and no earned runs.
