OSAWATOMIE – Guard Chris Pursley sank seven 3-pointers to lead Osawatomie to a 67-59 victory against rival Anderson County, sending the Trojans to the semifinals of the Class 3A substate tournament.
Osawatomie defeated Anderson County at home Monday, March 2.
Pursley led the Trojans with 26 points.
Osawatomie ran into Wellsville in the semifinals at Burlington on Thursday, falling by a score of 75-49.
The Trojans stayed with the Eagles early, taking a 16-11 advantage in the first quarter.
Wellsville went on a 27-13 run in the second quarter and the Trojans trailed by nine points at the intermission.
Osawatomie was held to eight points in the third quarter and scored 12 points in the final frame, but could not catch Wellsville.
“We had a great first quarter last night, but just couldn't hang with them,” Osawatomie coach Chris Pitts said. “They are a tough and physical team.”
Osawatomie finished the season with a record of 14-8 and a first-round substate victory.
“We had a very successful season,” Pitts said. “I tell our kids all the time that I'm grateful I get to coach this game, and they should feel the same way about playing. We had a great group of seniors that will be hard to replace.”
Seniors playing in their final high school basketball game for the Osawatomie Trojans were Cody Sloan, Bailey Cornelison, Boyd Cole, Thaid Timblin and Colby Jones.
Pursley scored 13 points to lead the Trojans. Jones posted 12 points.
Timblin had nine points. Romeo Smith, Kaeden Carver and Cole also scored.
The Trojans hit the floor running on their final game at Mac Steele Gymnasium, scoring 67 points in an eight-point victory against Anderson County.
Pursley scored a game-high 26 points. He made eight field goals, including seven 3-pointers. Pursley was also 3-for-4 from the free-throw line.
Cole posted 16 points. He sank five field goals with a pair of 3-pointers. Cole added four free throws.
Carver had eight points. Jones and Timblin also scored.
