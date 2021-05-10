OSAWATOMIE — Chris Pursley sees things on the basketball court that few players do. He ran the offense for the Osawatomie Trojans as point guard.
Pursley has that court sense and vision that only comes with time on the hardwood. He started playing with a basketball when he was just 4-years-old.
Now, 14 years later, he is ready to lace up a new pair of shoes at Mid-America Nazarene University.
Pursley signed a national letter of intent to play for the Mid-America Nazarene University Pioneers.
“It is awesome to have the opportunity to play at the next level,” Pursley said. It has been one of my dreams to play at the next level.”
Pursley had a college visit and it did not take him long to realize this was home.
“I went up there for a visit and practiced with them,” Pursley said. “Everything about it was great.
“I like the coaches and the players. It is like a family,” he said. “There was a great chemistry.”
Pursley will not be far from his Osawatomie Trojan level, joining the Pioneers program in Olathe.
“It is nice to be close to home,” he said. “It is only like 30 minutes away. Everything up here is close to the campus.”
Pursley was s four-year member of the Osawatomie Trojans basketball team. He also played for a club team for several years.
“High school and club basketball has really helped me a lot,” Pursley said. “It helped me see the varsity skill level. It helped me develop as a player and get adjusted to the pace of the game.”
He was a team leader for the Osawatomie, Trojans coach Chris Pitts said.
“I am always thrilled for him to get a chance,” Pitts said. “He is a kid who loves playing basketball. It is great that he gets a chance to continue doing what he does.
“We really missed him the year he was gone as a sophomore,” Pitts said. “He ran the show for us at point guard for two years. He had some nights where he really shot it well and led us in scoring. He did a lot of great things overall for the program. He is a kid who never missed summer workouts and worked hard every day in practice. He deserves everything he is getting now.”
Pursley was a first-team Tri-County Spotlight Boys Basketball Team selection and a second-team selection on the All-Pioneer League Boys Basketball Team. Pursley averaged 14.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.1 steals and 2.9 assists per game.
Pursley plans on studying kinesiology, which is the study of mechanics of body movements.
Chris is the son of Ronnie Pursley and LeRae Pursley.
