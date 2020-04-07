OSAWATOMIE — Area youth and baseball programs are starting to make plans for the summer.
Directors from the Louisburg Recreation Commission, the Osawatomie USD 367 Recreation Commission, the Garnett Recreation Commission and Ottawa Recreation Commission held a meeting via Zoom on March 30 to discuss baseball and softball this summer.
Tentative plans are to start holding practices May 18 with games to open June 15 and run through July 31.
Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), no tournament will be held. Dates and plans are subject to change, based on developments with the virus.
Sign-ups are being taken now.
Anyone interested in coaching a team contact Cory Shovick at shovick@usd367.org.
