LE ROY, Kan. – The Burlington Chamber of Commerce is having a ribbon cutting for the book, Heart of a Champion, about former Osawatomie football coach Bill Freeman.
The ribbon cutting will be held by a mural of the coach on the side of the Assembly of God Church in Le Roy at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.
Former Osawatomie Trojans quarterback Lynn Dickey and members of the state championship team will be on hand for the event.
Dickey played at Kansas State and went on to play for the Houston Oilers and the Green Bay Packers.
Freeman won 10 state championships during his high school coaching career.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.