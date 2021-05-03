SPRING HILL — Bo Robison captured gold in three events to lead the Paola Panther boys in the Spring Hill Invitational track and field meet.
Robison had a leap of 20 feet, 9.5 inches for first place in the long jump in the meet Monday, April 26. He won the triple jump with a distance of 40-9. Robison took gold in the javelin as well with a throw of 157-4.
Izzy Williams of Spring Hill won two events at her home track. Williams ran a time of 13.96 seconds for first place in the 100-meter dash. She won the 200-meter dash with a time of 27.18.
The Lady Broncos made it a clean sweep in the 200-meter dash. Emily Dowd placed second. Jalyn Stevenson was third.
Amiah Simmons turned in another dominant meet for the Osawatomie Lady Trojans, placing first in two events. She won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.05. Simmons ran a time of 48.87 for first place in the 300-meter hurdles.
The Paola Lady Panthers swept the javelin. Mackenzie Kuehl placed first with a mark of 118-3. Jada Meade was runner-up. Emersyn Smith finished third.
The Osawatomie girls placed first, second and third in the high jump. Madison Ballou cleared 5-2 for first place. Tiana Simmons placed second. Amiah Simmons finished third.
Boy Champions
Brock Pitzer, Paola, won the 100-meter dash in 12.15. Pitzer placed third in the 200-meter dash.
Otto Knittel, Spring Hill, placed first in the 200-meter dash with a time of 24.72.
Keen Knittel, Spring Hill, was first in the 400-meter dash with a time of 52.44
Kael Knittel, Spring Hill, won the 3,200-meter run with a time of 10:55.
Tanner Petillo, Paola, set pace in the 800-meter run, crossing the finish line in 2:14. He was third in the high jump.
John Mitchell, Spring Hill, won the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:57.
Braden Whitehurst, Paola, ran a time of 17.81 for first place in the 110-meter high hurdles. He was third in the 300-meter hurdles and finished third in the triple jump.
Jake Karr, Paola, won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 43.29. He placed second in the discus.
Leonardo Bazza, Spring Hill, cleared 6-0 for first place in the high jump. He was runner-up in the shot put.
Jackson Earlywine, Paola, cleared 12-6 for first place in the pole vault.
Cadin Rhamy, Paola, won the discus with a mark of 128-8.
Isaac Brakner, Paola, had a mark of 47-4.75 for first place in the shot put.
The Paola Panthers won the 4x100-meter relay and the 4x400-meter relay. Paola was third in the 4x800.
Spring Hill placed first in the 4x800-meter relay. The Broncos were second in the 4x100 and 4x400-meter relays.
Girl Champions
Avery Pankey, Spring Hill, went over the bar at 9-6 for first place in the pole vault.
Laudan Wilson, Paola, placed first in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:05.
Marina Johnson, Paola, won the 800-meter run in 2:30.
Darian Hudgeons, Paola, set the pace in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:52. She placed third in the 3,200-meter run.
Vienna Lahner, Spring Hill, won the 3,200-meter run in 12:06.
Alli Frank, Spring Hill, won the long jump with a leap of 17-3.25. Frank was runner-up in the long jump.
Hailey Schlup, Paola, placed first in the triple jump with a mark of 35-0.5.
Meredith Todd, Spring Hill, had a mark of 106-1 for first place in the discus.
The Lady Broncos won the 4x100-meter relay and the 4x400-meter relay. Spring Hill placed third in the 4x800-meter relay.
Boy Placers
Sutter Conrad, Osawatomie, was second in the 100-meter dash. Chris Lohaus-Fast, Paola, placed third. Conrad also placed second in the 300-meter hurdles.
Lohaus-Fast, Paola, finished second in the 200-meter dash.
Luke Bunker, Spring Hill, placed second in the 400-meter dash.
Tommy O’Leary, Spring Hill, was runner-up in the 800-meter run.
John Mitchell, Spring Hill, placed third.
Cutter Meade, Paola, finished second in the 1,600-meter run.
Devin Trent, Paola, placed third.
Landon Taylor, Paola, placed second in the 300-meter hurdles.
Collin Rooney, Spring Hill, was third.
Daniel Mitchell, Spring Hill, was second in the high jump. Trent, Paola, was third in the 3,200-meter run.
Romeo Smith, Osawatomie, placed second in the long jump.
Garrah Bauer, Spring Hill, was third.
Daniel Mitchell, Spring Hill, finished second in the triple jump.
O’Leary, Spring Hill, was runner-up in the pole vault. Thomas Harp, Paola, finished third.
Nick Walker, Paola, placed third in the javelin.
Damarius Bassett, Paola, was third in the shot put.
Lawrence Dominick, Spring Hill, was third in the discus.
Osawatomie placed third in the 4x100-meter relay.
Girl Placers
Alyssa Anderson, Spring Hill, was second in the 1,600-meter run. Saydee Shannon, Spring Hill, placed third.
Kate Penhallow, Spring Hill, placed second in the 3,200-meter run.
Kylee Slyter, Paola, was runner-up in the 100-meter hurdles. Maddie Pitzer, Paola, placed third.
Pitzer, Paola, was second in the 300-meter hurdles. Rosalyn Johnson, Osawatomie, placed third.
Stevenson, Spring Hill, was second in the long jump. Taryn Marcum, Paola, placed third.
Keana Palmer, Paola, placed second in the shot put. Meade, Paola, placed third.
Logan Kilby, Spring Hill, placed second in the pole vault.
Paola was runner-up in the 4x400-meter relay and second in the 4x800-meter relay.
Gavyn Hurley, Spring Hill, placed third in the 100-meter dash.
Abby Jones, Paola, finished third in the 400-meter dash.
Tiana Simmons, Osawatomie, placed third in the triple jump.
Avery Dempsey, Osawatomie, was third in the discus.
