Scales, Butcher reign over Osawatomie winter homecoming By Gene Morris gene.morris@miconews.com Gene Morris Sports Editor Author email Feb 12, 2023 Feb 12, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 230215_mr_spt_osa_boys_01 Japin Scales, Osawatomie senior and winter homecoming king, blocks a shot against Santa Fe Trail on Friday, Feb.10. Show more Show less Japin Scales, Osawatomie senior and winter homecoming king, blocks a shot against Santa Fe Trail on Friday, Feb.10. Osawatomie guard Kail Calderwood celebrates as Santa Fe Trail calls a timeout following one of his 3-pointers. The Trojans sank seven 3-pointers against the Chargers. Tucker Fennell drives the lane for Osawatomie against Santa Fe Trail. The Osawatomie Dazzlers perform between the girls and boys basketball game during winter homecoming Friday, Feb. 10. The Osawatomie student section helps out the officials by point which way the ball is going to be going after a Santa Fe Tail turnover during the winter homecoming game Friday, Feb. 10. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OSAWATOMIE – Japin Scales was king of the Osawatomie basketball court.Japin Scales and Katie Butcher were crowned king and queen of the Osawatomie High School winter homecoming during halftime of the Trojans game against the Santa Fe Trail Chargers.Katie Butcher is the daughter of Will and Cassie Butcher. Both of her parents are Osawatomie High School graduates. Katie is the fourth generation in her family to attend the school.Japin Scales is the son of Kerri Vine.It was raining 3-pointers during the boys winter homecoming game. Osawatomie sank seven 3-pointers. Santa Fe Trail made 11 baskets from 3-point land.Osawatomie sank four 3-pointers in the first quarter, holding an 18-17 edge against Santa Fe Trail.Jasper Sallee made two of the first-quarter 3-pointers. Kail Calderwood and Scales each had a 3-pointer in the frame.Santa Fe Trail went on a 23-12 second-quarter run, fueled by four 3-pointers.The Osawatomie Trojans struggled to keep up in the second half, falling by a final of 78-47. The Trojans were outscored 19-10 in the third quarter and 19-7 in the fourth quarter.Nine players scored in the game for the Trojans. Scales, Salle and Calderwood each had eight points.Walker Beets posted six points. Joseph Mitzner finished with five points. Tucker Fennel, Cooper Peterson, Jaxon Stevenson and Jase Wilkins also scored.Osawatomie fell to Anderson County on senior night Tuesday, Feb. 7, 51-35.The Osawatomie Trojans recognized senior Japin Scales.Osawatomie led 22-20 at the half. The Trojans could not get into an offensive rhythm in the second half. Osawatomie was outscored 14-7 in the third quarter and 17-6 in the fourth quarter.Calderwood had a team-high eight points. Stevenson added seven points. Fennel, Beets, Peterson, Scales and Mitzner also scored. Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gene Morris Sports Editor Author email Follow Gene Morris Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Tweets by micorepublic Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesNew land purchased for Powell ObservatoryOsawatomie High School graduate killed in wreck near RantoulOsawatomie couple transforms yard into Chiefs play areaHow Arkansas’s Homelessness Problem Compares to the NationA Super Bowl planned to perfectionMary (Hand) FlinnLegislation challenges Kansas law allowing city zoning 3 miles into unincorporated area of countyJames Arthur O'ShieldsTaylor signs to play football at Baker UniversityKevin Schasteen to serve on Osawatomie City Council Images Videos CommentedTax issues dominate first session of legislative breakfast series (1) Trending Recipes National Videos 2:20 Aaron Rodgers' Controversial Win at Pebble Beach 0:50 Raiders Favored In New Aaron Rodgers' Next-Team Odds 1:31 On Feb. 6, 2011, Green Bay Packers Beat Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV 3:31 Will Aaron Rodgers Be On The Move This Offseason? 1:04 Will Aaron Rodgers Be Moved?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.