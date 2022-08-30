Scrimmages preparing Osawatomie for season openers By Gene Morris gene.morris@miconews.com Gene Morris Sports Editor Author email Aug 30, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 The 2022 Osawatomie High School football team runs onto Lynn Dickey Field for an evening practice. Gene Morris / Miami County Republic Osawatomie sophomore hitter Alyssa Haefele goes up for a spike at the net during the team scrimmage on Wednesday, Aug. 24. Gene Morris / Miami County Republic Libby Barnett, Jamie Osborn and Christi McCoy run up a hill by Lynn Dickey Field during cross country practice. OSAWATOMIE — The activity is picking up at Osawatomie High School.The Osawatomie Trojan football team had a jamboree on Friday, Aug. 26, for fans to get their first look at the 2022 team.The Lady Trojans had a volleyball scrimmage Wednesday, Aug. 24. Matches featured freshmen versus junior varsity, junior varsity versus varsity and a special game with the varsity against alumni.Cross country has been putting in miles all summer and is eager to start the season with a girls program that will field a varsity team.The football team kicks the season off at home against Iola on Friday, Sept.2.Volleyball is at Prairie View for a quadrangular Thursday, Sept. 1.Osawatomie cross country starts things off on the road Thursday, Sept. 1, running in the Anderson County Invitational.Thirty-four players are out for the Osawatomie football team.Seniors back to lead the Trojans are quarterback Seth Carrow, running back Kaiden Gravatt, wideout Ryan Spencer and linebacker Duke Hanysak.Junior Christi McCoy, junior Libby Barnett and sophomore Claire Eble are back to set the pace for the girls cross country team.Junior Luke Hebert, sophomore Korbin Crockett and sophomore LJ Kerr return to lead the boys.Senior libero Jillian Palmer is back as the defensive field geneal for the Lady Trojan volleyball team. Senior hitters Claire Hall and Lydia Beets anchor the front line as hitters.Juniors Brooklyn McClendon and Erin Upshaw are ready to compete at the varsity level this season.The team also features sophomore hitters Alyssa Haefele and MaKynlie Rayl. Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com. 