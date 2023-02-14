Osawatomie senior Hailey Pope battles for a rebound against Santa Fe Trail during winter homecoming Friday, Feb. 10. Claire Hall and Pope were recognized at home against Anderson County for senior night Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Osawatomie post player Erin Upshaw leaps to block a shot against Santa Fe Trail on winter homecoming Friday, Feb. 10.
Osawatomie post player Erin Upshaw leaps to block a shot against Santa Fe Trail on winter homecoming Friday, Feb. 10.
Osawatomie senior Hailey Pope battles for a rebound against Santa Fe Trail during winter homecoming Friday, Feb. 10. Claire Hall and Pope were recognized at home against Anderson County for senior night Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Osawatomie forward Libby Barnett sets to pass the ball to a teammate against Santa Fe Trail.
Osawatomie post player Katie Keirl pressures the ball against Santa Fe Trail.
Guard Alyssa Haefele dribbles the ball across the court for Osawatomie against Santa Fe Trail on Friday, Feb. 10.
Osawatomie guard Maddie Hampson collides with a Santa Fe Trail player.
OSAWATOMIE — The Lady Trojan basketball team recognized Hailey Pope and Claire Hall on senior night.
Osawatomie played Anderson County for the senior night home game Tuesday, Feb. 7, falling by a score of 57-14.
The Lady Trojans started strong, scoring eight points in the first quarter. Pope posted four of the eight points. She finished with six points.
Guard Maddie Hampson, guard Alyssa Haefele, forward Libby Barnett, post player Erin Upshaw and Pope started.
Hall was announced for the contest and went out with the starters. She was unable to play due to an injury.
Hampson scored six points for the Lady Trojans. Barnett and Upshaw also scored.
Osawatomie fell to Santa Fe Trail at home Friday, Feb. 10, for winter homecoming by a score of 74-13.
Santa Fe Trail sank 10 3-pointers in the contest.
Haefele had a defensive rebound with 3:34 left in the first quarter. Barnett had a defensive rebound in the final minute of the quarter. Upshaw pulled down an offensive rebound with 4:32 left in the second quarter.
Hampson forced a turnover with 3:12 on the clock. She grabbed a defensive rebound with 41 seconds left in the half.
Hampson and Haefele had defensive rebounds in the first three minutes of the third quarter. Katie Keirl had a defensive rebound with 1:08 left in the third quarter. Upshaw sank a pair of free throws and a 3-pointer in the frame.
Upshaw scored nine points for Osawatomie, including a pair of 3-pointers. Haefele also scored.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.