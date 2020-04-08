OSAWATOMIE — Kaitlyn Fanning, Tara Haag, Courtney Harris, Molly Spencer, Jozie Needham and Amanda Newcomb had played softball most of their lives, looking forward to this moment — representing the Osawatomie Lady Trojan softball team as seniors.
While on spring break, the team found out that not only was the rest of the school year going to be done online, but the spring sports season was canceled.
Fanning posted a letter on Facebook for her teammates and the Class of 2020.
“I’m at a loss for words,” she wrote. “I keep telling myself that this is just a dream and I’ll wake up eventually. I’ve pinched myself over and over. But nothing. I feel numb, angry, sad, disappointed and most of all heartbroken. Realizing that I walked out of Osawatomie High School for the last time as a student is just a crazy thought.
“Prom, sports, graduation, state band and the last two months of high school with friends is all gone,” Fanning wrote. “We, the class of 2020, need to stick together through this hard time. We’ve been working for the last 13 years for this. It’s still out year, just a little different now. Hold onto all of our memories, because we are still the class of 2020.”
Having the season end is still hard to take in, Osawatomie coach Allen Neal said. Neal was entering his second season as head coach. He has been an assistant coach with the program.
“I am sad and disappointed,” Neal said. “This is all so crazy and seems unreal. I love the game as much as anyone does.
“I am especially sad for the seniors, of course,” he said. “My six seniors are a special group of girls and I will miss the camaraderie and bonding we have established over the past three years. Three of my seniors are preparing themselves for the next level and college softball. Now they are losing this preparation and experience. It is sad, as well, for underclassmen. They share the disappointment as everyone else does.”
The Lady Trojans had a team that was going to challenge for a regional title in their quest to make a run at state, Neal said.
“We only lost one varsity starter from last year,” he said. “We were looking to compete with everyone out there this year. Our goal was to compete and, ultimately, make a run for state.”
Fanning signed a national letter of intent to play softball at Benedictine College.
Kaitlyn’s father, Jebadiah, played fast-pitch softball. Kaitlyn was always hanging out at the games and fell in love with it. He was her first coach. She has had a ball and glove in her hands ever since.
Fanning was a first-team Tri-County Spotlight Softball selection at infield and second-team pitcher her junior season. Fanning hit .491 with 27 base hits. She has played competitive summer softball since she was 7 years old. Fanning has played on a competitive traveling team with coach Deron Taylor called Team Kansas.
Harris singed to play collegiate softball at Central Christian College in McPherson, Kan. She started playing softball when she was 6 years old.
Harris was a Tri-County Spotlight Softball Team honorable mention selection at infield. Harris hit .407 with 24 base hits. She had five doubles. Harris had 18 put outs with 38 assists. She had a fielding percentage of .903.
Haag was a second-team Spotlight selection at catcher.
Haag hit .377 with 20 base hits. She had four doubles, one triple and three home runs. Haag made 56 put outs and had five assists. She had a fielding percentage of .924.
Spencer was a second-team Spotlight selection at outfield.
Spencer hit .452 with 29 base hits. She had six doubles, one triple and one home run. Spencer made 25 put outs with one assist. She did not have a single error on the season.
Osawatomie also returned junior letter-winners Skyler Gravatt, Madie Ballou and Meadow Stull.
Gravatt was an honorable mention selection at outfield.
Gravatt hit .429 with 21 base hits. She had seven doubles, one triple and two home runs. Gravatt made 26 put out with three assists. She had a fielding percentage of .906.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.