Seven seniors to set tone for Osawatomie softball team By Gene Morris gene.morris@miconews.com Gene Morris Sports Editor Author email Apr 5, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Osawatomie second baseman Aly Basore leaps for a ball during a doubleheader against Prairie View. Basore is one of seven seniors to set the tone this spring. File Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OSAWATOMIE — Seven seniors are ready to lead the Osawatomie Lady Trojans softball team.Seniors coming back are Aly Basore, Jaidyn Beery, Cassie Cornelison, Kenzie Minden, Joleigh Osborn, Jillian Palmer and Jaycie Roseberry.Basore plays third base. Palmer anchors the infield at shortstop. Minden runs down the balls hit in center.Junior Brooklyn McClendon is back. The Lady Trojans also return sophomores Averi Hall, Bailey Madden, Callie Mersman and Emma Smith.McClendon plays first base and pitches.“We have seven seniors, one junior and four sophomores,” Osawatomie coach Allen Neal said. “All of them should help us out this year.”Newcomers to keep an eye on are freshmen Jules Beery and Lexie Palmer.Neal has been with the program for 11 years. This is his fifth season as head coach. Assistant coaches are Leslie Jenkins and Marley Murrow.“I think everybody’s team goal is to win,” Neal said. “As for myself and my assistant coaches, we want to see improvement in each and every one of the girls every time they take the field.” Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gene Morris Sports Editor Author email Follow Gene Morris Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Tweets by micorepublic Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCar crashes into Louisburg homeNew Casey’s to open soon in PaolaChild walks out of Louisburg daycareStudy: New danger of alcohol use in Topeka.Alumni and fathers beat Panthers 9-8 in scrimmageLaDonna BuchmanMark Alan JohnsonNomad Market to open for outdoor season April 1Carl Ray CroanCommunity Corrections Director Cathy Cooper retires Images Videos CommentedSheriff's office recovers stolen property (2)‘A little bit nerve-wracking’: Supporters of medical marijuana hold hope for Kansas law (1)Arctic river channels migrating slower due to warming climate: study (1)#23. Hesston College (1) Trending Recipes National Videos 1:50 Green Bay Packers linebacker Isaiah McDuffie answers the tough questions about Aaron Rodgers 3:50 SI Ranks the All-Time Green Bay Packers 5:40 Kay Adams on the Packers-Jets Game of Chicken - Up & Adams 2:26 Is This A Rebuild Year For The Packers? 2:10 Packers coach Matt LaFleur says to temper expectations for Jordan Love
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.