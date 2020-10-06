RICHMOND, Kan. — Brianna Shippy and Sam Farley led the Osawatomie cross country team in the Central Heights Invitational.
Shippy ran a time of 26 minutes, 2 seconds for 25th place in the girls race Thursday, Oct. 1.
Farley was 27th in the boys varsity race with a time of 20:27.
Luke Hebert placed 36th for the Osawatomie boys with a time of 21:28.
Evan Ballinger of Prairie View was 41st in 22:09.
Buffalo Josh Dokos placed 45th in 23:49.
Donovan Law of Prairie View was 48th in 25:03.
Caleb Dokos of Prairie View was 49th in 25:24.
Kooper Konitzer of Prairie View placed third in the boys junior varsity race with a time of 21:41.
Creed Caldwell of Prairie View was 15th.
Peyton Murrison of Prairie View placed 17th in the girls varsity race with a time of 24:49.
Ella McCammon of Prairie View was 22nd in 25:38.
Jessica Petric of Prairie View placed 23rd in 25:42.
Darcy Haupt of Prairie View was 24th in 25:54. Quinn Browning of Prairie View was 30th in 27:16.
The Prairie View girls placed third in the team standings.
Tessa Thompson of Osawatomie won the girls junior varsity race with a time of 25:23.
Teammate Christine McCoy placed second.
Josie McCoy was fifth.
Osawatomie is back in action at the Pleasanton Invitational on Thursday, Oct. 8.
