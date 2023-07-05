HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Amiah Simmons, the pride of Osawatomie High School, enters her third season in collegiate basketball and second at University of Alabama A&M as the team’s most improved player.
Simmons received the 2023 B.E.S.T. Awards Most Improved Player honors for her outstanding performance during the 2022-23 women’s basketball season.
She averaged 10.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per game for Alabama A&M, playing in all 25 games with 12 starts.
One of the highlights from her sophomore campaign was defeating in-state rival Alabama State to hoist the tournament championship trophy.
“I was honored to be the most improved player,” Simmons said. “I know I struggled at the beginning, but I was happy that I was able to grow throughout the season and embrace the process. I was so happy to walk up on the stage. It was exciting to beat Alabama State in the rivalry game. It was fun taking all the pictures in the locker room with the trophy.”
Traveling across the country has been an exciting part of her collegiate career, Simmons said.
“I was very excited to play NCAA Division I basketball and see what the competition was like,” she said. “It was hard at first but, then I was able to adjust. It has been awesome to travel around to different states of the United States playing basketball. I loved traveling as a kid, and now I’ve been to almost every state.”
Simmons, a graduate of Osawatomie High School, was one of the top scorers in the nation scoring 34 points per game her senior season with the Lady Trojans.
She signed with Biola University in California and made an immediate impact. Simmons, an offensive spark plug for Biola University, was named the PacWest Conference freshman of the year, posting 17.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals per game. She played in all 29 games, starting in 25 games.
Simmons was a key to the Biola University Eagles going 17-10 during the regular season with a 13-7 mark in the PacWest Conference.
Following her freshman season at Biola University, Simmons entered the transfer portal and signed with Alabama A&M University to make her dream of playing NCAA Division I basketball become a reality.
Alabama A&M plays in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) facing teams like Cincinnati, Nebraska, Georgia State, Missouri, Florida A&M, Jackson State, Grambling State and Alabama State.
While she is starting to make her dreams come true, Simmons is also an inspiration to a lot of little girls.
“I love it,” Simmons said. “My favorite part is when they want to take a picture. It just melts my heart. People will also message me on Instagram, asking for advice. I am so grateful to be in this position and to help others.”
Simmons is doing great things, but she will be the first to say this is just the beginning. She has some lofty goals for the 2023-24 season.
“My goal for this season is to be SWAC Player of the Year and First Team All-Conference and an All American,” she said. “I want to be a good example and a representation for my hometown.”
Simmons was the Tri-County Girls Basketball Player of the Year her senior season at Osawatomie High School, leading the Lady Trojans to the Class 3A state quarterfinals.
She averaged 34 points, five assists and five rebounds per game. She was named all-state, first-team Tri-County Spotlight and first-team All-Pioneer League.
Simmons had a 3.9 grade-point average in high school and was named to the National Honor Society.
In addition to basketball, Simmons played volleyball and track for Osawatomie. She led the Lady Trojans to the substate championship game in volleyball.
She was part of a five-person Lady Trojan track team that won the Class 3A regional title at Osage City, advancing to the state track and field meet in Wichita. Simmons won the 100-meter high hurdles and the 100-meter dash, and placed second in the 300-meter hurdles.
Simmons averaged 43 points per game during the Class 3A substate basketball tournament.
She played three years at Blue Valley Southwest High School before transferring to Osawatomie.
Simmons led Class 5A in scoring her junior season, posting 18.2 points per game. She led Blue Valley Southwest to a state championship and two substate championships.
Simmons is majoring in psychology. Amiah is the daughter of Victor and Sunshine Simmons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.