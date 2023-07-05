230628_mr_spt_simmons_01

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Amiah Simmons, the pride of Osawatomie High School, enters her third season in collegiate basketball and second at University of Alabama A&M as the team’s most improved player.

Simmons received the 2023 B.E.S.T. Awards Most Improved Player honors for her outstanding performance during the 2022-23 women’s basketball season.

