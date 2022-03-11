LA MIRADA, Calif. – Biola University guard Amiah Simmons was named the PacWest Conference freshman of the year.
The Biola Eagles wrapped up the regular season with a 17-10 record, including a 13-7 mark in the PacWest Conference.
Biola finished the regular season with some big wins, defeating Point Loma twice and a win against Azusa Pacific to take the fifth seed in the PacWest Tournament in Fresno.
Simmons, a graduate of Osawatomie High School, was the offensive spark plug for the Eagles. She was named the PacWest Player of Week twice this season, averaging 17.3 points per game.
Simmons made an immediate impact for Biola. She started her career at Biola with eight consecutive double-digit scoring efforts, including six 20-point performances in that stretch.
Simmons has two double-doubles on the season. She is ranked top 100 in the nation and top 50 in the conference in field goals made, field goal percentage and points per game.
Biola defeated Concorida University by a score of 62-57 in the PacWest Conference Tournament opener Thursday, March 3. Simmons posted a team-high 17 points in the victory. She made eight of 15 field goal attempts. Simmons added one free throw, one steal, three assists and five rebounds.
Biola fell to Azusa Pacific in the semifinals by a final of 85-71 on Friday, March 4. Simmons made eight of 15 field goal attempts, including four 3-pointers, and sank a pair of free throws to post 22 points. Simmons led all scorers in the game. She added one steal, three assists and seven rebounds.
Simmons was the Tri-County Girls Basketball Player of the Year her senior season at Osawatomie, leading the Lady Trojans to the Class 3A state quarterfinals.
She averaged 34 points, five assists and five rebounds per game her senior year. She was named all-state, first-team Tri-County Spotlight and first-team All-Pioneer League.
Simmons averaged 43 points per game during the substate tournament. She posted 52 points in a 78-56 victory against Anderson County in the substate championship game. Simmons posted 44 points as the Lady Trojans scored a school record 92 points in a 92-56 win against Perry-Lecompton in the semifinals.
In addition to basketball, Simmons played volleyball and ran track for Osawatomie. She led the Lady Trojans to the substate championship game in volleyball.
She was part of a five-person Lady Trojan track team that won the Class 3A regional title at Osage City, advancing to the state track and field meet in Wichita. At regionals, Simmons won the 100-meter high hurdles and the 100-meter dash, and placed second in the 300-meter hurdles.
Simmons had a 3.9 grade-point average in high school and was named to the National Honor Society.
Simmons is majoring in kinesiology at Biola University. She plans to pursue a career in occupational therapy.
Amiah is the daughter of Victor and Sunshine Simmons of Osawatomie.
